'Jaws-like' hunting ground to endure

BIG THREAT: Burleigh have made a habit of scoring heavily on the Jets in recent encounters. Rob Williams

NORMALLY when you go to the beach, it is a day with the family, fish and chips and then home.

In the past when the Jets have gone to Burleigh it has been like a scene out of Jaws.

The Jets have a terrible record heading down the coast having not won there since 2013.

At Pizzey Park, the Burleigh Bears lead Ipswich 11-6 with one draw. The Jets have four wins and a draw from their past eight visits south.

The last time we travelled south hoping to tame the Bears in 2017 it was the first time the Jets were kept scoreless since 1997, and Burleigh went savage in a 44-0 mauling.

The Bears have topped 40 points in three of the past five meetings against the Jets.

Ipswich have not scored a point at Pizzey Park since March 2014, when they lost 24-20.

Co-coach Ben Walker was optimistic about what the Jets need to do to build on the Blackhawks performance.

"We thought our attack would be more flowing than it was against Townsville,” he said. "Just a few things we need to adjust and give the guys time to work back into our system.”

Walker was glowing about the performance of Denzel Burns for the Jets.

"He played really well; he was great for us, and Kierran Moseley,” the coach said.

The name that will be on every whiteboard around the North Ipswich Reserve this week will be Bears hooker Pat Politoni.

The current Queensland Residents footballer, Intrust Super Cup hooker of the year and Bears player of the year is a remarkable talent who the Jets will have to stop.

Politoni had 20 try assists for the Bears in 2018 and lead the competition on the other side of the ball with 922 tackles.

The Bears' dangerman spoke about what the Jets will find on Saturday.

"We started slowly against the Devils and it just got away from us,'' Politoni said.

"We came back but you're always going to be struggling to make up a gap that big.''

"We will be trying to start better this week.''

On Jets hooker Kierran Moseley: "I'm really enjoying playing against Kierran. He's been in NRL systems and is smart out of dummy half. He will be a guy we will be cutting down his time.”

This game has plenty of plot twists to play out.

Can the Jets win at the Coast? Which side is going to be zero from two for round three? And will the heat come into play after the Jets had to endure terrible conditions against the Blackhawks?

Moseley's smarts against Blackhawks

IT WAS hard to find a big play against the Townsville Blackhawks. But after halftime, with the Jets down 10-0, Kierran Moseley goes to dummy half and the Jets are set out to the right ready to attack. I spoke to Kierran about why he ran for the line.

"Shane Walker had said I need to take more advantage of quick play the balls,” the hooker said.

"We got a play the ball and one marker so I went for the gap. The good thing about the play was Chris Ash pushed up for me and the fullback went to him that means the gap was there and I could get through.

"You don't really look for specific players in the line, just those quick play the balls and markers down. On the back of that the next guy goes and you get a result.”

Moseley slammed the ball down for the Jets' first try of 2019 using plenty of smart dummy half play.

He was the Jets' players' player with two line breaks and a try from seven runs against Townsville.

Jet on Jet

MY IDEA was to sit down with past Jets and watch current Jets who play their position.

Jet number 376 Brendon Lindsay played 135 games for the Jets scoring 37 tries and 161 goals, accumulating 474 points the third-most in Jets history.

Lindsay sat down with me and we watched current half Chris Ash.

"I would have loved to play with Ashy, he just does his best every week,” Lindsay said.

"You can give him a plan and know he is going to execute it. That is a big plus in the halves.

"Things weren't going too well on Sunday but Ash is still there sticking to the plan and trying his hardest. That's a Jet mentality.

"He's tough too. Townsville threw plenty of big guys at him in that heat and he keeps putting his body there.”

Mal Meninga Jets prevail

THE JETS' Mal Meninga side got away to a great start on Sunday with a 32-26 win over the Townsville Blackhawks.

Ipswich were in front 20-10 at halftime.

"Attack was really pleasing,'' coach Mark Bishop said.

"Every time they scored we came back at them which is pleasing but also means we have to improve our defence and get a better attitude to our defence,” Bishop said.

"We had some guys missing and it was a good test of our squad to cover that and come away with a win.

"Jack Martin was great for us - a great start to his captaincy. Three times Townsville went through and he chased them down.”

Martin was happy with day one at the office.

"It's my second year of playing Mal Meninga and I had a few Colts games last season,” he said.

"I feel like I am coping with it a bit better second year. Townsville had a big team and plenty of players from the Cowboys' system so we handled that well.

"Bears will be a big team too and have Titans like William Evans who can be damaging. It's only a short competition so you can't afford to start slowly or concede points.”

Callum Dick headed to Mackay

THE QUEENSLAND Times' rugby league reporter Callum Dick is on his way to Mackay and a new role. Callum has done a great job covering the Jets and giving the club great exposure. He has also been a great help to me with my writing and giving feedback. I know everyone at the Jets wishes you all the best Callum - well maybe not too much now you might be a Cutter.

Cooper's stat

THE LAST time the Jets won at Burleigh was in 2013.

On that day, Brendon Marshall, Troy O'Sullivan, Matt Parcell and Javarn White all crossed for tries in a 20-10 win.

A COLD BEER WITH

If the pub was called 'Achievements' then John Brown would be having a beer while I worked the bar and mopped the floor. John put his baggy maroon cap, Queensland and Australian league jumper and Rothmans Medal on the bar and we had a beer to talk cricket, league and Bax.

How did you go from West End to Norths Devils?

I was playing cricket for Queensland and it just got too much, you had to take eight weeks of unpaid leave to play cricket and with a young family, I just could not afford that. I think I was a better cricketer than footballer but Norths made me a good offer.

What was that offer?

Bob Bax signed me for $700 with a $100 win bonus, draw $75 and loss $25. The best deal I got in league was $4700 in 1969.

November 27, 1964 you played against the touring Pakistan side, and then five Sheffield Shield games. Do you know anyone else that has played league and cricket for Queensland?

One other player and he came from Ipswich too. Malcolm Biggs played for Queensland in league and cricket in 1927.

You walk away from cricket and head to Bishop Park in 1966, then played in grand finals in 1966, 1967, 1969 and 1970. Winning premierships in 1966 and 1969. That is an impressive record.

Devils were the dominant team of the era, they had already won premierships from 1959-1964. Bob Bax met me at Redbank train station because he knew I would be on my way home from work. I signed at the station and he said do you know a goal-kicking half we could sign? I said my best mate Peter Lobegeiger can kick goals and play.

Tell me about Bob Bax.

He had great league knowledge. Many of the things you say today were Baxie's; they credit Gibson with everything but it all came from Bax.

He understood players and how to get them to react. I played Reserve Grade for one game every year I was at Norths. Just one game because Bax knew if he dropped me that would make me play better for the rest of the year. He knew how to work you out.