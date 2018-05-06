‘Jaw-droppingly rude’: Newlyweds' 'vile' response to gifts

A COUPLE were flabbergasted after they received a "cheeky" note from an acquaintance whose wedding they'd recently attended.

A woman, identified only as SaveBandit on a UK forum, recently attended the nuptials of one of her husband's colleagues.

She took to popular parenting forum Mumsnet to ask for advice on how to handle a strange situation the couple later found themselves in.

According to the woman, she and her husband were the only guests who bought a present to the wedding, which they purchased from Amazon.com based on a wishlist the couple had prepared and posted on their wedding website.

Despite feeling slightly awkward about their gift, the pair ignored it and had a good time at the event.

However, the groom then got in touch with his colleague, and asked him to return the gift - and give the couple money instead.

SaveBandit explained her husband "got a message last night from [the] groom saying 'Thanks for coming on Saturday and for the gift. We had a bit of a last-minute change and decided to ask for money towards the honeymoon instead of what we'd put on the gift list. Can we arrange to send it back and just get the money for it instead? I can pass it back next week when I'm back in work. Really appreciate the thought but definitely think we need a holiday after the stress of wedding planning'."

The woman said she was "shocked at how cheeky it was" to ask for cash instead of the $126 gift.

"I do just feel a bit stupid turning up with this huge box when everyone else seemed to be told to give money/vouchers ... Should we just return it and leave it at that or does anyone have any choice words or phrases we can reply with?!"

She was inundated with advice and support from Mumsnet users, with most agreeing the groom's request was inappropriate.

"You spent £70 ($126) on a work friend and he's actually complaining! It's out of order and really poor form to ask you to return a gift ... I don't know what he should do but I think I would return it and give them less money" one suggested, while another said: "I would agree to it but keep him waiting for the cash ... Then give them the money after the honeymoon."

Others were quick to label the man's behaviour as "cheeky", "jaw-droppingly rude" and even "utterly vile".

One person wrote: "What a cheap, ungrateful, classless bastard."

While another suggested responding to the groom with a message along the lines of: "Hi Groom, thank you for inviting us Saturday. Sorry to hear you don't appreciate the gift, we are very surprised to hear that given it came from your gift list. We don't have unlimited free time to devote to returning the present just because you've changed your mind and would like us to fund your holiday instead. If you're that desperate for cash then stick it on eBay. See you when you're back at work."

However, many commenters said the couple should simply return to gift and give the newlyweds money as requested.

"I don't think his message is that bad to be honest. The rationale is a bit obscure but he's gone about it in a perfectly polite way" one wrote, while another said: "As tempting as it is, don't burn bridges at work is a good rule, especially over something relatively minor."