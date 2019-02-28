Jaw-dropping, non-stop excitment for Raceway fans

THE average car drives on four wheels, travels at an average speed of 100km an hour and takes approximately 11 seconds to go an 1/8th of a mile.

The Kenda Tires 660 Drag Radial Series is the complete opposite of all those ideas, cars continuously do wheel stands, go over 300km an hour and run the 1/8th mile in just a few seconds. It is the crowd pleasing, jaw dropping and record breaking excitement that is the cause of this event growing year on year.

Last event saw Jarrod Wood in his twin turbo mustang finally do the first 3 second run on a radial tire in Australia, the elusive 3 second club has been unachievable for the last few seasons and now that it has been reached the racers want more. Their goal is go big or go home, and all entered racers are chasing the bragging rights of saying they did better than a 3.9 second 1/8th mile pass.

The combination of ego and breaking records promises to show the crowd plenty of wheel stands, and non-stop excitement. You definitely want to be there when the next record is broken.

The event is the brain child of drag racers Justin Simpson and Scott Harker, the Kenda Tires Drag Radial event is a radial only style event, all cars must have radial tires not conventional slicks. Based on heads up racing, racers can pretty much race any type of car as long as it has radial tires.

With continued support from sponsors, the welcoming of new sponsors and a commitment from Willowbank Raceway this event promises to be bigger than ever.

Scott Harker explains: "The event is not only designed for the racers, but to also provide entertainment and a family friendly atmosphere for spectators. We are continuously looking to see how we can improve the event, and we hope this year shows our dedication to the sport.

"We promise the event will be exciting, with more 3 second passes, with the 3 second barrier already broken by Jarrod Wood and the possibility of breaking the 200mph barrier (322km), we hope to see you at the event for a great day out!"

Round 1 of Kenda Tires 660 Drag Radial starts on Saturday from 1pm at Willowbank Raceway, Queensland's premier drag racing track.

Tickets for spectators are $25 each and kids 13 and under are free.

For more information, visit willowbankraceway.com.au or follow Kenda Tires 660 Drag Radial Series on Facebook.

