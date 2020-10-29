JAW-DROPPING: Firefighters abseil 41m from hotel roof

Queensland Fire and Rescue Technical Rescue Technicians participated in vertical rescue training at Aspire Ipswich on Thursday, October 29. Photos: Ebony Graveur

RESIDENTS would have had a double-take when they peered out the window of their sixth-floor apartments to see firefighters dangling precariously on Thursday morning.

The display wasn’t part of a publicity stunt; it was a serious training session set up to equip first responders with skills fit for real life rescues.

Level One and Level Two Fire and Queensland Rescue Service technicians from Brassall and Bundamba gathered at Ipswich Aspire Hotel, simulating a rescue scenario.

Bundamba Station Officer Troy Theuerkauf said the simulation challenged fireys to rescue a resident trapped on a balcony.

“Basically, you just need a high point - higher than where the person is trapped - to attach the rope to and then get the person down to the ground,” Mr Theuerkauf said.

“It’s just like abseiling - we hook them up and they have nothing to do, they just sit there and enjoy the ride, basically.”

In an urban environment such as the hotel, anchor points are often found at the top of buildings to enable access for window cleaners.

Outdoors, it’s a different story.

“We can use structural elements like walls, posts and rails and stuff like that,” Mr Theuerkauf said.

“In a remote environment, you’ve got plenty of trees and we use trees, rocks and whatever we can find.”

Mr Theuerkauf said the skills technicians would practice in the simulation were applicable to many real situations.

“The skills we use for this cross over into swift water (rescues) and other areas as well,” he said.

“You never know what we’re going to be faced with; I’ve been in the job for 12 years and I still go to (unusual) jobs.”

