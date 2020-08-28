Javens jags trainer consecutive titles in tribute series

DOGWATCH

Isaac Murphy

DARREN Russell has a mortgage on the Col Harris Gold Sovereign Final after Javens won last Saturday night.

That gave Russell back-to-back crowns after Bago Bluff won the series in 2019.

The final was billed as a wide-open contest with only $1.50 separating favourite Mahogany Row at $2.90 and Hara’s Penny at $4.40 on the fourth line with Blue Bandit and Javens in between.

Speed maps were thrown out the door when roughies Aristocratic Gal and Blame Brendan took control early. Three of the four favourites shuffled out the back of the field while Javens was able to recover from a slow beginning out of box two to take up a stalking role past the post the first time around.

The KC and All/Reshuffle product was poised to pounce but questions still remained if she’d go on with it given it was only her second ever run further than 500 metres.

But those concerns were soon put aside. The bitch hunted the rail down the back to pounce on the front drawing away for a five length victory.

Javens with owner Rodney Duff after winning the Col Harris Gold Sovereign final at the Ipswich Showgrounds. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

Bago Bluff kicked on to be placed in a Group One staying event at Albion Park following his win last year. Given Javens’ inexperience at the distance, the sky is seemingly the limit for the two-year-old.

Well versed in how to train a potential 700 metre dog, expect Russell to use Javens’ last remaining 630 metre Ipswich restricted race in coming week or perhaps even test her over the 732 metres in this Saturday’s Breast Cancer Cup, which she qualifies for as not having won a Class One event.

In any case, the bitch has found a winning formula and looks dangerous as a frontrunning stayer wherever she pops up next.

Free for All for the ages

THE most exciting race on last Saturday’s card came in the shape of the 520 metre Free for All which featured Sequana, the fastest ever bitch over the 520 metres at Albion Park with an astonishing 29.48 to her name.

The Selena Zammit trained bitch has recently switched to the 600 metres where she is five from five at Albion Park.

While Sequana was the main attraction, Joanne Price’s Group Winning 600 metre dog Infrared Lad had claims of his own while Ray and Mary Burman’s Albion Park open company bitch Blue Diva added further class.

Over her career the only chink in Sequana’s armour has been her box manners. But punters, who took the justifiably short $1.20 quote, would have taken a sigh of relief early when she went straight to the front from box one.

The race looked like it may be a glorified trial from there but Infrared Lad was having nothing of it drawing on his chasing and staying ability to close on Sequana in the run to the line. Infraded Lad finished just one and a quarter lengths behind the star who extended her win streak to six.

We Get It wow’s over sprint trip

SERENA Lawrance’s nine strong litter of Cardwell/Headbound dogs have won dozens of races over various trips at Ipswich but there haven’t been too many victories as eye-catching as We Get It’s effort over the 431 metres last Saturday night.

Second last out of the boxes early, the dog was turned sideways on the first corner but managed to regain his balance and still levelled up sixth as they started their run down the back.

That was remarkably with the likes of Ipswich superstar Best Fit setting the pace.

We Get It was able to rail to the lead come the home turn, sixth to first in the blink of an eye.

As the leaders went off balance at the turn, Lawrance’s dog only picked up momentum charging away by five and a half lengths in 25.13

The win was the ninth of the dog’s young career and broke a string of placings in tough company.

Lawrance has tested him over the 520 metres before and may again given his middle and closing sections.

Double the distance no problem for Francis

BEFORE Saturday night Brian Francis’ Double Return was known as the king of the 288 metres at Ipswich.

The dog has won a record seven times at the track and trip consistently cracking 17 seconds winning as recently as August 7 over the distance.

Francis gave the dog a 15-day break before what some may say was an audacious attempt to jump to the 520 metres is Saturday night’s Fifth Grade.

The dog had not covered more than 395 metres at Albion Park before the assignment.

As expected Double Return set the early section flying across from box seven to take up the running around the first turn. He’d put up a good eight lengths down the back and still nothing was closing.

The legs got a little weary late but a 30.75 debut and a four length margin was a tremendous result for the now versatile sprinter.

There was plenty of quality in the race as well Greg Brennan’s Barcal Boy a recent 30.10 winner at Albion Park couldn’t hold a flame to Double Return’s savage acceleration.

The dog is a mouth-watering prospect over the traditional sprint trip assuming Francis is now concentrated on honing his craft over the distance.

Club comes together to beat breast cancer

THE Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club venue turns pink on Saturday night with co-features The Breast Cancer Cup and the Lady Trainers race encouraging awareness and fundraising, which will go directly to Queensland breast cancer research.

Premier Ipswich trainer John McCarthy has also offered up a straw from his champion chaser Slick who now stands at stud.

Bids start at $660 but are being taken now with the winning bid announced post-race on Saturday.

Slick was bred out of Dyna Lachlan and Pearl Za Zinger.

Slick boasts winning times over the from the 510-525 metre range in 29.71 at Albion Park, 30.14 at Ipswich, 30.22 at The Meadows, 29.69 at Wentworth Park and 29.75 at Rockhampton an outstanding resume that should make for some exciting pups.

The first feature of the night is the Lady Trainers Fifth Grade from the 520 metre start, a race which shines a light on Queensland’s leading female trainers in an incredibly inclusive industry.

Expect names like Serena Lawrance, Pauline Byers, Kerry Hoggan and Casey Dargusch to be represented in what’s sure to be a stacked field.

The second feature the Breast Cancer Cup is just as intriguing, the 732 metre start gets used for one of the rare occasions on the calendar. But similar to the Col Harris Gold Sovereign, the race looks to unearth up and coming stayers with Class One winner’s ineligible.

The distance is the longest anywhere in Australia and will make for great viewing for patrons who’ll see greyhounds complete one and a half laps of the Ipswich circuit.

September auction series approaches

THE Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club was determined to run the time-honoured Ipswich Auction Series in 2020.

Originally scheduled for April, the series was postponed until heats begin on September 5 to give all dogs the opportunity to make it to the race amid COVID-19 concerns.

The prize money on offer for the series is equal to that of a Group Two race, $40,000 to the winner of the 520 metre final a total of $70,000 on offer for finalists and the consolation alone.

With the race delayed this year, there is not much time between the series final on September 19 and the 2020 Puppy Auction scheduled for October 11.

Stakeholders are reminded that all nominations for this year’s auctions close this week.