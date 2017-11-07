Community

Jasmine powers ahead

FIGHT BACK: Rosewood cerebral palsy sufferer Jasmine Morrow is preparing for high school.
FIGHT BACK: Rosewood cerebral palsy sufferer Jasmine Morrow is preparing for high school.

ROSEWOOD youngster Jasmine Morrow is fighting back against cerebral palsy thanks to an Ipswich support service

Diagnosed six years ago, Jasmine requires regular speech and physical therapy to manage her condition.

Mum Sarah said the initial diagnosis was "like being thrown in the deep end”, but support service CPL had made the battle a lot easier.

"I didn't know where to go or what to do,” she said.

"The paediatrician that diagnosed her recommended CPL and I've never looked back. Jasmine does one-on-one speech therapy and occupational therapy, and group sessions of physiotherapy.

"A few months ago, she wanted to do yoga and I had to tell her, 'I don't think there are any groups out there that will let you do it'.

"Then Rebecca from CPL came out and said 'right, well we're doing it'.”

Jasmine does yoga once a week with CPL's Booval service as part of the Bend 'n' Zen therapy group.

She is now getting ready to enter high school, making the big leap from a school of just 50 students to one that has more than 800.

"The biggest thing for me now is having Jasmine happy to go to high school. CPL's social workers have been giving us a lot of coping techniques to help her get through and it's made it easier on both of us.”

Topics:  cerebral palsy cpl support services

Ipswich Queensland Times

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Live like a glamazon in these funky glamping teepees

ONCE upon a time camping was all about sandy sheets, mosquitos and a deflated air mattress...not anymore.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Information session on for school leavers

Information session on for school leavers

EVER wondered what it would be like to work in the Australian Defence Force?

Why Civic Centre, Studio 188 will go up in lights this month

DAILY BATTLE: Rachael Hogan (left), pictured with sister Cherelle Garrington, suffers from Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.

Painful battle has no ending

Grandfather murderer jailed for 21 years

Brittney Jade Dwyer will serve at least 21 years behind bars for the stabbing murder of her grandfather Robert Whitwell.

Brutal stabbing influenced by a horror TV show

Pledge to fund more hospital beds, improve roads

LNP Candidate for Scenic Rim Jon Krause pledges $4.1 million to fund new hospital beds for Boonah Hospital.

Candidate pledges to boost hospital bed numbers

Local Partners