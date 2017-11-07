Jasmine powers ahead

ROSEWOOD youngster Jasmine Morrow is fighting back against cerebral palsy thanks to an Ipswich support service

Diagnosed six years ago, Jasmine requires regular speech and physical therapy to manage her condition.

Mum Sarah said the initial diagnosis was "like being thrown in the deep end”, but support service CPL had made the battle a lot easier.

"I didn't know where to go or what to do,” she said.

"The paediatrician that diagnosed her recommended CPL and I've never looked back. Jasmine does one-on-one speech therapy and occupational therapy, and group sessions of physiotherapy.

"A few months ago, she wanted to do yoga and I had to tell her, 'I don't think there are any groups out there that will let you do it'.

"Then Rebecca from CPL came out and said 'right, well we're doing it'.”

Jasmine does yoga once a week with CPL's Booval service as part of the Bend 'n' Zen therapy group.

She is now getting ready to enter high school, making the big leap from a school of just 50 students to one that has more than 800.

"The biggest thing for me now is having Jasmine happy to go to high school. CPL's social workers have been giving us a lot of coping techniques to help her get through and it's made it easier on both of us.”