Hayne returns to the field

The first official training session for 2018 Eels recruit Jarryd Hayne 3 -01-2017. Following the conclusion of training at 2:45pm, Jarryd will hold a media conference to discuss his return to the Eels for 2018. (NEWS CORP/Simon Bullard)

THE Jarryd Hayne circus is back in town.

With a barrage of media and fans watching on, Hayne completed his first training session on return to the Eels on Wednesday morning.

All eyes were on the NSW Origin star, as he was put through his paces with a series of ball work and running drills.

A visibly fatigued Hayne struggled with the shuttle runs, finishing last in his group on most occasions.

But he found his second wind when the football came out, confidently hitting the mark with pinpoint passes.

Hayne returned to Parramatta for the first time since 2014.

Hayne was far from the polished product, but he looked happy to be home around familiar faces again.

Judging by the throng of cameras present, the blue and golds haven't had this much media attention at training since the club's salary cap scandal in 2016.

But this is Parramatta's prodigal son.

Throw in a civil court case hanging over Hayne's head, and the maligned back won't be able to dodge the headlines in 2018.

This will provide a stern test for Parramatta coach Brad Arthur, who is fully focused on football coming first for the rejuvenated Eels.

Hyane will hold a press conference late on Wednesday afternoon.

Arthur won't take too kindly to any off-field dramas plaguing his team's progress this season.

So there you have it - the Hayne Plane has re-landed at Parramatta - hopefully without any unexpected turbulence.