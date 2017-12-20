Jarryd Hayne accused of raping woman in United States

Jarryd Hayne during his time with the 49ers in 2015.

AUSTRALIAN rugby league star Jarryd Hayne has been accused of raping a woman during his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers.

Hayne is accused of nonconsensual sexual intercourse with a "Ms. V" in December, 2015, in a civil suit filed in California's Santa Clara County on Wednesday (AEST).

"Mr Hayne brought our client back to his home, approached her in the dark, turned her around as to not face him and told her 'no kissing'," attorney John Clune said in a statement provided to news.com.au.

"He then had nonconsensual sexual intercourse with her, causing her significant physical pain."

"When Ms. V. awoke the following morning, still experiencing tremendous vaginal pain, she was naked covered in a single sheet on a bed with a large pool of blood next to her," attorney Micha Star Liberty added.

The Mercury News reported the suit was reviewed and rejected for insufficient evidence in October, 2016.

"The suit claims the victim was a virgin at the time and was afraid to come forward for several months, and eventually sought medical treatment for continued vaginal pain," The Mercury reported.

"According to the suit, the victim reported the rape to the police in May of 2016.

"Prosecutors, according to the lawsuit, concluded there was not enough evidence to prove the crime of rape beyond a reasonable doubt. The lawsuit includes claims of sexual battery, gender violence, infliction of emotional distress and negligence."

Hayne's long-time manager Wayne Beavis told The Daily Telegraph he was unaware of the claims on Wednesday.

Hayne rocked the NRL in October, 2014, by announcing he was leaving the competition after nine seasons with the Parramatta Eels to pursue an NFL career.

He signed with the 49ers in March, 2015, and became the biggest story in Australian sport after breakout performances in the preseason later that year.

After playing the first six games of the NFL season as a punt returner and running back, Hayne was waived by the 49ers and spent the bulk of December, 2015, as a member of the team's practice squad.

He was promoted back to the 53-man roster on December 26 and played the final two games of the season.

Hayne announced his retirement from the NFL in May, 2016, as he sought to join the Fiji Rugby Sevens team for the Rio Olympics.

After that attempt was unsuccessful he returned to Australia, spending last season with the Gold Coast Titans. He endured a tumultuous stay on the Glitter Strip, clashing with coach Neil Henry, who was later sacked, before rejoining Parramatta for the 2018 season.

Hayne also starred at the Rugby League World Cup last month, leading Fiji to the semi-finals.

Hayne became a father in late 2016 after having a daughter, Bel, with then-partner Amellia Bonnici. Bonnici resides on the NSW mid-north coastal town of Forster with Bel and her family.