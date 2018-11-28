Jarrod's ironman setback provides valuable training lesson

Ipswich triathlete Jarrod Harvey will spend more time in the pool and on bike after a calf injury.

TRIATHLON: In his first year as a professional, Jarrod Harvey is riding the highs and lows of international competition.

However, the regional supply teacher is happy to learn from the valuable lessons he's receiving.

After coming a satisfying second at this year's Taiwan Ironman Triathlon in October, the Ripley all-rounder was keen to contest Sunday's Ironman Western Australia event in Busselton.

He followed up his first podium effort as a professional in Taiwan with a fourth place in the Thailand half marathon days later.

However, Harvey suffered an untimely injury that has left him out of competitive action for four to six weeks.

"I was hoping to race (in Western Australia) but I tore my calf about two weeks ago,'' Harvey, 28, said.

"I was just out for a recovery run and it felt like someone threw a rock at the back of my calf.''

Far from being devastated, the St Augustine's College teacher is using the break to advantage.

Waiting at the airport for his flight to Perth, Harvey was still keen to be involved in this weekend's ironman event where competitors swim 3.8km, ride 180km and finish with a marathon (42.2km) run.

"I'm going over now just to help out things with my sponsors and some of my coaching aspects,'' he said.

"All the flights are already booked and paid for so I thought I might as well make the most of it anyway.

"Hopefully I'll learn a fair bit just watching and I'm actually doing some work for a podcast over there as well. I'll take post-race interviews from the pros. It will be good to see it from the other side because you're normally the one getting interviewed.''

Being unable to compete due to his right calf injury provided another advantage.

"The silver lining is I wanted to work on my swim anyway so it's forced me to swim a lot and bike ride a lot so I'm still taking my bike over (WA) and still doing plenty of riding and things,'' he said. "I just can't run at the moment.''

Harvey had previously contested the Western Australia ironman event as an amateur.

"This is the first time I had thought about doing it since 2015,'' he said.

Although excited about the prospect of racing in Busselton as a professional, Harvey said his recent setback highlighted the importance of managing preparation and training time.

"Just with a lot of travel - over to Thailand, over to Taiwan - and I've been around the traps coaching and stuff, I just neglected my body maintenance routine for a little bit,'' he said.

"It came back and bit me on the bum.

"It's a good lesson for me in my first year. It doesn't matter how good your results are if you don't look after yourself properly and you don't do your body maintenance work.''

After his success in Taiwan, Harvey was encouraged by his fourth placing at the Thailand half marathon featuring a 1.9km swim, 90km bike ride and 21.1km run.

"I probably could have done better on a good day,'' he said.

"But I just had nothing in my legs.

"I sort of expected that with all the travel in between and having done a full ironman two weeks earlier.

"You never sort of know how your body is going to handle it until you test it out as well.

"I still held my own and still performed well but I know if I was fresh, I could have done much better in that race.''

After completing his calf recovery, Harvey plans to make his comeback in the Goondiwindi Hell of the West triathlon in February before some more half ironman events.

He also hopes to go one better returning to Taiwan for that major triathlon event next year.