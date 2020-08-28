Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is to announce his resignation over health issues.
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is to announce his resignation over health issues.
Politics

Japan’s leader to resign over ill health

28th Aug 2020 4:51 PM

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is to announce his resignation over health issues, local media reported Friday, hours before he was due to address a press conference.

"Abe intends to resign as his illness has worsened and he worries it will cause trouble" in leading the country, national broadcaster NHK said, without identifying their source.

Speculation about the prime minister's health has been swirling for weeks but reached fever pitch in recent days after he made two separate trips to hospital for unspecified medical checks.

Abe is scheduled to hold a press conference at 5pm (0800 GMT) Friday and "he is likely to explain reasons" for his resignation, NHK and other media reported.

Abe took three days of holidays this month and on August 17 made an unannounced hospital visit, staying there for more than seven hours for medical checks.

He made a second visit to the same hospital a week later for additional tests and said at the time that he intended to continue in the job.

Originally published as Japan's leader to resign over ill health

japan shinzo abe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘STOP EVERYONE’: Police to test every driver on Warrego Hwy

        Premium Content ‘STOP EVERYONE’: Police to test every driver on Warrego Hwy

        News EVERY motorists travelling along the Warrego Hwy are set to be drug and alcohol tested and have their vehicles inspected over three days.

        Rapist told date GPS tracker was for ‘break and enters’

        Premium Content Rapist told date GPS tracker was for ‘break and enters’

        Crime Rapist back under supervision after assaulting woman

        • 28th Aug 2020 4:32 PM
        Drink driver destroys Merc, and job in the process

        Premium Content Drink driver destroys Merc, and job in the process

        News A drink driver has lost his job and ended up with a huge damage bill after crashing...

        • 28th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
        Here is your Friday Top Five, with editor Andrew Korner

        Premium Content Here is your Friday Top Five, with editor Andrew Korner

        News We are determined to see that you get the most out of your QT