Japanese trip lifts Pride footballers to next level

ASKED to name a highlight from Western Pride's recent trip to Japan, head coach Graham Harvey had to think for a few seconds.

During a productive week where Queensland's grand final champions learnt so much, Harvey summed it up perfectly.

"The highlight for me was how the boys got better as the week went on and adapted to the intensity,'' he said.

"There was a definite gap in quality so it was good to see how the boys adjusted and focused to that.''

After beating Moreton Bay United 2-1 in the thrilling National Premier Leagues Queensland grand final, the Pride players gained more valuable experience for future quests by playing three Japanese sides and watching J-League teams play and train.

"There is a big difference between what they're doing and what happens here in Australia,'' Harvey said, confident his players benefited from the Japanese style of football.

"Both on and off the field, the boys had a really good experience and learnt an awful lot.

"On the field, the boys learnt the different standards and different levels.

"They've also got some things individually that they can now go away and focus on to try and improve their own game.''

After losing their first game 5-1 against Tokyo 23, Pride fought hard to go down 3-0 against Ryutsu Keizai University then 2-0 in their final match against Tochigi.

Pride's final game was against full-time professional footballers.

"They (the Japanese sides) work very hard both sides of the ball,'' Harvey said.

"As a result of that hard work, technically they are very good as well.

"The reason behind the trip was to open up their eyes to different levels in Asia. That really put them in that test straight away so really happy with the whole trip.''

INTERNATIONAL LINE-UP: The Western Pride players and support staff prepare for one of their three beneficial games against Japanese opponents. Contributed

Harvey conceded it was a big ask for his players to back up in Japan after the high emotion of winning the NPL grand final.

However, he was pleased how his players responded.

"It (winning the grand final) was an amazing achievement,'' the coach said. "The focus really for these guys now has to be progressing their careers, whether that be in the NPL again next year or whether they get an opportunity to move on.

"It was a test for them but as the week went on, we got better and that's probably still a part of their learning as young players.

"It doesn't matter who you play. No one is going to respect you for what you did last year.''

The Japanese trip was also an opportunity for the players to enjoy new cultural experiences.

"It was good for the boys to see the Japanese off the field as well,'' Harvey said.

"They have a very disciplined culture, which is nice to see. Again, off the field, there is some stuff there the boys can learn from.''

After a long season, Harvey has given his players time off until November 7, asking them to do some fitness work later this month.

Harvey hopes seeing the Asian style first hand will give his closeknit team plenty to think about.

He said team meetings on tour and a final season review over dinner were productive, reinforcing their learning before the players were encouraged to switch off football for a month.

Most of the victorious Pride senior side have re-signed for next season's expanded Football Queensland National Premier Leagues competition.

As for how Harvey will spend his time off, family and motorsport will become the focal points.

He's looking forward to having some quality time with wife Kelli and their two-year-old son Joshua.

That included seeing Elton John perform in Cairns and a trip to watch the Moto GP in Victoria.