Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An illustration of the Hyabusa2 probe meeting Ryugu
An illustration of the Hyabusa2 probe meeting Ryugu JAXA
Technology

Japan spacecraft samples asteroid soil

11th Jul 2019 4:25 PM

Japan's space agency says data transmitted from the Hayabusa2 spacecraft has indicated it successfully landed on a distant asteroid to complete its mission of collecting underground samples.

Hayabusa2 had created itself a landing crater earlier.

Thursday's mission was to land inside that crater to collect scattered samples that scientists believe contain more valuable clues to the origin of the solar system.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, says it has confirmed data showing Hayabusa2 touched down and rose safely. JAXA is analysing further details.

The asteroid, named Ryugu after an undersea dragon palace in a Japanese folktale, is about 300 million kilometres from Earth.

hyabusa2 japan jaxa ryugu

Top Stories

    Council to go door to door hounding pet owners

    premium_icon Council to go door to door hounding pet owners

    Council News COUNCIL inspectors won't need the permission of the owner to enter and search a property for unregistered dogs.

    Pass or fail: How five top Ipswich teams rate so far

    premium_icon Pass or fail: How five top Ipswich teams rate so far

    Sport Check out the performance so far of state league hopefuls

    • 11th Jul 2019 4:03 PM
    Woman has change of heart about bringing drugs into prison

    premium_icon Woman has change of heart about bringing drugs into prison

    Crime Police had been listening to phone calls

    • 11th Jul 2019 4:00 PM