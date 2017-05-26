Jan's morning tea just gets bigger and bigger

TRADITION CONTINUES: The 140-plus crowd gets together for the traditional group shot at Jan Grieve's Biggest Morning Tea at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

THERE were more gifts on the tables than you've seen in your life.

And that is why Jan Grieve's Biggest Morning Tea is such a success each year, because she gets the community engaged and excited about the annual event which raises funds for Cancer Council Australia.

More than 140 people were in attendance at the Ipswich Showgrounds yesterday for a morning of fellowship, music, dancing and eating the many delicacies that had been prepared.

Many raffles were taking place with some great prizes on offer.

The good times rolled at the fundraiser for the Cancer Council. Rob Williams

Three of Ms Grieve's cousins had driven hours to be there and each brought 10 wrapped gifts with them.

Ms Grieve was delighted with the response.

"It is great to catch up with all the people that support me year to year,” she said.

"Everyone has donated and we would have over 100 gifts. It is just wonderful. If people didn't come along, all the work that I have done would be wasted. But all of the people who have come along make it worthwhile.”

Old friends catch up at Jan Grieve's Biggest Morning Tea. Rob Williams

Students from St Mary's and St Edmund's colleges were also on hand to assist with the serving and got right into the community spirit.