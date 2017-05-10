22°
Jan's big morning tea lifts hopes of cancer patients

Joel Gould
| 10th May 2017 5:00 AM
FAITHFUL FRIENDS: Del Jarvis, Jan Grieve and Jean Jeffs are preparing for Compassionate Friends' Biggest Morning Tea at the Ipswich Showgrounds on May 25.
FAITHFUL FRIENDS: Del Jarvis, Jan Grieve and Jean Jeffs are preparing for Compassionate Friends' Biggest Morning Tea at the Ipswich Showgrounds on May 25. Rob Williams

MANY of them have experienced heartbreaking loss.

But from that loss Jan Grieve and her loyal and dedicated group of helpers have provided great gain to the community at large at the annual Australia's Biggest Morning Tea event, which raises funds for Cancer Council Australia's vital research, prevention and support service programs.

Ms Grieve's group is called Compassionate Friends and on Thursday, May 25, they will be hosting a morning tea at the reception centre at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

Ms Grieve and husband Lester lost their daughter, Kim Leslie, to bowel cancer 20 years ago, but through that grief they have found a way to help others who are going through, or have been through, hardship associated with cancer.

"This is our 18th year of doing the Biggest Morning Tea and we've raised nearly $50,000 by now,” Ms Grieve said.

"Lester and I also host morning teas in Brisbane where speakers talk about where the money goes and the research being done.

"People can come down from the country and get (cancer) treatment and they get picked up at the station, they get housed and taken grocery shopping. This is where your money goes and you come away and think 'why wouldn't you try and raise some money when you see where it goes?'”

Ms Grieve has been through a lot. She survived breast cancer 27 years ago and in 2014 was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

"I'm a survivor,” she said.

The QT met Ms Grieve and two of her friends, Del Jarvis and Jean Jeffs, as they shared a cuppa and had a few tasty treats while planning for the big day on May 25.

Ms Jeffs lost her son in a car accident and her daughter-in-law is battling breast cancer, while Ms Jarvis's daughter died of breast cancer.

But their spirit is strong and it was clear the fellowship they enjoy together as friends is a great source of encouragement.

Ms Grieve's morning tea attract upwards of 150 people and is a must-attend event on the Ipswich calender.

"I think on the day if you asked people to put up their hands if they had a family member of a friend who had been touched by cancer, everybody's hand would go straight up,” she said.

"Whoever comes, if they have a great morning and go home with a gift...and promise to come back next year then it is all good.”

Ms Jeffs said some attendees prepare all year for the day.

"Del and I sell tickets at a table, and one lady tells me that she saves up all her coins for the year for the Biggest Morning Tea,” she said.

The caterers at the showgrounds do a great job and attendees also can, and do, bring along plates as well. People make a financial contribution on entry and there is a free gift for all. Raffles are also conducted with a myriad of prizes on offer, with all funds raised going to the Cancer Council.

Compassionate Friends' Australia's Biggest Morning Tea is on Thursday, May 25, at Ipswich Showgrounds and starts at 9am.

Ipswich Queensland Times
Jan's big morning tea lifts hopes of cancer patients

