Janna lives a selfless life for her kids

Janna started out as a respite carer when she was 22 years old and hasn't looked back.

Most women in their early 20s are focusing on themselves and are well removed from the idea of caring for others, but one Townsville woman is doing both in an incredible act of compassion.

Janna, 27, signed up to be a respite carer five years ago.

She has had a lot of children come through her doors and still keeps in touch with many who, with Janna's guidance, have gone on to live their own, fulfilling lives.

The full-time worker offers her home and time for emergency or respite care for children, who need a bit of looking after until a permanent carer is found.

This type of care, through Churches of Christ in Queensland, also provides support for full-time carers when they need help.

More than 10,500 children and young people in Queensland are unable to live safely at home. Picture: iStock

Janna said she dived into care and never looked back.

"The question I get asked the most is if I find it hard to see the kids leave, but as a carer it's actually really exciting when they get to leave and go somewhere really fantastic," Janna said.

"If we (foster carers) can fill in the gap and support kids and support their families during this difficult time, you can't do anything better than that."

Churches of Christ in Queensland general manager of children, youth and families, Leanne Rutherford, said Queensland needs foster and kinship carers who can help make a difference to a child's life and potentially transform their own.

On any day of the week, there are more than 10,500 children and young people in Queensland unable to live safely at home, for a range of reasons, including family and domestic violence, drug and alcohol addiction, abuse and neglect.

Ms Rutherford said carers did not need a great deal of parental experience.

"If you have empathy, a willingness to be supported to grow and work as part of a team, and are ready to get involved with children and young people, no matter their situation, you could be a foster carer," she said.

>>To start the discussion about becoming a foster carer, go to www.ittakesacommunity.com.au or call 1800 222 273 to find out more.

