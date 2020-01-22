Politician to stand down as abuse and ridicule take a toll

Jann Stucky is resigning from parliament, saying she has been ‘swamped’ by the ‘black cloud’ of depression after being ‘ridiculed and abused’.

CURRUMBIN MP Jann Stuckey has announced her resignation from parliament after revealing she has been battling depression.

The long-serving MP, who was due to retire after the State election in October, said she had been "swamped" by "the black cloud", forcing her to make the "heart-wrenching" decision to resign.

Ms Stuckey pointed to the "bullying, personal attacks and insults" she has endured in recent months, saying being "ridiculed and abused for standing up for my community" was "taking its toll".

Her resignation is effective as of February 1.

"I am unable to give the electorate that I love so dearly the attention and energy that I have provided for the past 16 years and hope everyone will understand how difficult it has been to make this final choice," Ms Stuckey said.

Long-serving Currumbin MP Jann Stuckey. Picture: David Clark.

"The past twelve months have been a real struggle for me and I deeply resent insensitive reporting I am fed up or I am spitting the dummy - I am unwell and have been for some time.

"I have always empathised with people who suffer from depression ... I thought it would never happen to me but it got me and it's been overwhelming.

"The black cloud just swamped me over and over again when I least expected it.

"It is important to note that no other workplace would put up with the level of bullying, personal attacks and insults that take place in politics. It's getting worse and it needs to change.

"Insults that used to be like water off a duck's back started to affect me. Being ridiculed and abused for standing up for my community and speaking out on their behalf was taking its toll in a manner that was detrimental to my health.

"I have made the immensely tough decision to leave now and focus on getting well and hope I can contribute in the years ahead to this wonderful community who have put their faith in me for so long.

"I thank the people of the Currumbin electorate from the bottom of my heart for giving me the honour of serving them since 2004. It has been a truly wonderful privilege."

Jann Stuckey has been the member for Currumbin since 2004. Picture: AAP.

Ms Stuckey, who served as Minister for Tourism in the Newman government, has been the MP for Currumbin since February 2004.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington for her courage in speaking out about her battle with depression and praised her contribution to the people of Currumbin.

"On behalf to the LNP, I want to thank Jann Stuckey for her dedicated service to the people of Currumbin and the people of Queensland," Ms Frecklington said.

"Jann's many contributions included her successful campaign to upgrade the M1 and she was one of the best Small Business Ministers Queensland has ever had.

"It is courageous of Jann to reveal her struggle with mental illness and it will hopefully raise awareness of this serious issue.

"I wish Jann and her husband Richard all the best with the next chapter of their lives."

The Beyond Blue Support Service provides mental health advice and support via telephone 24/7 on 1300 22 4636.