Jammin' fundraiser aids the most needy

HEAD ALONG: Pete Edwards with Kaye Howarth from The Eskapees, who received funding from the recent Jammin' in Esk event. Contributed

FANCY hearing a few of Australia's best musicians?

Then perhaps Jammin' in Esk is where you can find them.

The monthly music and open mic event has run for more than three years now, with guests travelling from far and wide to take part.

Professional musicians regularly attend the event, such as members of John Farnham's band, Chaz Newton and even an Aria award winner all active on the Jammin' in Esk scene.

Esk plumber Pete Edwards organises the event with a group of dedicated locals.

All profits from the event help the community.

Jammin' in Esk's latest donation helped The Eskapees, who aid locals returning from hospital admission.

General tasks are sometimes difficult to perform for returning hospital patients, which is why the Eskapees are such a valued part of the Esk community.

This is the second time the local group has received help from the event. Those two donations have amounted to $3000.

"They're very well loved around here," Mr Edwards said.

"You'll always see the girls getting around with some person in the passenger seat that needs help.

"I've seen them on their hands and knees washing their floors, just things that sick people can't do, and these girls are there to do anything that they can."

The gig and The Eskapees' work encapsulate Esk's strong community spirit.

"It would be great if we had a bit more support, we're fortunate that we've had local businesses sponsor us to help out," Mr Edwards said.

The Esk Caravan Park has been a great supporter of Jammin' in Esk alongside Esk Pharmacy, Stihl Esk and Ray White Real Estate.

Mr Edwards acknowledges that without this help both the event and The Eskapees would be struggling.

The next Jammin' in Esk will be held at the Esk Showgrounds on March 17.

For more information, phone Pete Edwards on 0412870457 or visit the Facebook page.