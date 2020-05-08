Jamie’s Ministry of Food takes cooking classes online

Jamie’s Ministry of Food (JMoF) have paused face-to-face classes from their mobile kitchens and Ipswich centre, instead switching all classes to an online offering.

JMoF’s new virtual cooking classes are being rolled out following a successful pilot, providing the option for individuals, families and children to cook along from the comfort of their own kitchens.

“Local residents from Ipswich, Logan and surrounds have been hugely supportive of Jamie’s Ministry of Food from the beginning. We are looking forward to launching our new virtual offering and are sure it will spark the same interest and passion in the community,” Good Foundation CEO Siobhan Boyle said.

“We will also be creating virtual hubs so we can maintain our close connection to local communities, especially those we weren’t able to reach through our physical centres and mobile kitchens.”

Over 5 sessions participants will learn to make key recipes that cover every meal from breakfast to dinner. Taught by professional food trainers via a live interactive video chat, participants will learn knife skills and techniques to make it simpler and quicker to cook delicious meals on a budget.

Participants will learn how to bring the best flavours out of fresh ingredients and how-to meal plan on a budget, so your food goes further.

The virtual program will run as 30 minute sessions, over a period of 4 days.

For further information visit www.jamiesministryoffood.com.au