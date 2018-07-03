Jamie's Ministry of Food Ipswich centre to stop classes

UK celebrity TV chef Jamie Oliver in Ipswich for the launch of his Ministry of Food business.

UK celebrity TV chef Jamie Oliver in Ipswich for the launch of his Ministry of Food business. Claudia Baxter

BUDDING foodies have until September to learn to cook at Jamie's Ministry of Food before the Ipswich business closes.

The centre opened in D'Arcy Doyle Place in April and gives participants skills to make better food choices with the aim of changing food habits through "advocacy, program delivery and collaboration" in Australian communities.

A sign on the door revealed the business would be changing.

It is understood classes in Ipswich will finish in late September while the company moved to work more closely with the community and in areas of most need.

Jamie's Ministry of Food Ipswich Centre is a purpose built facility "designed to offer a comfortable, welcoming, and friendly environment" for people to learn to cook.

A pasta program, cooking program and school holiday program were offered at the Ipswich Centre.

UK celebrity TV chef Jamie Oliver inspired the global food movement, with the aim to educate children about food and to inspire families to cook.

A spokesperson for parent company The Good Foundation said courses were online and available to book in Ipswich until the end the of September.

"However we continue to work with community partners to operate in areas of most need, therefore we have the ability to operate an outreach model to reach new participants," the spokesperson said.

"Anyone who would like to work with us to deliver cooking programs in their school or community setting please call the centre or visit our website."

See jamiesministryoffood.com.au for further information.