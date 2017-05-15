Jamie Oliver recognises Ipswich during Aussie trip

THANK YOU: Mayor Pisasale offered his thanks to Jamie Oliver for opening the Ipswich Ministry of Food by sending him a plaque during his recent visit to Australia.

IT WAS tremendous to welcome international chef and healthy living advocate Jamie Oliver on Friday. It was amazing to hear the recognition he gave our city for being the first site in Australia to open a Ministry of Food. The success he enjoyed in Ipswich gave him the impetus to open at other locations throughout Australia.

Playing possum

THEY say no good deed goes unpunished and that was the case when I stopped on Thursday to help a possum dazed on the road. For my troubles I received a bite on the hand and a trip to the doctor for a shot. It could not have come at a better time, just before International Nurses Day on Friday. I received first hand a timely reminder of the compassion and care our medical and nursing staff offer to our community. As for the possum, it went to the RSPCA for treatment.

Rotary takes off

THANKS to the men and women at RAAF base Amberley for welcoming the Ipswich City Rotary Club, of which I'm currently president, on board a 33 Squadron KC-30 Multi Role Tanker Transport during a training exercise last week. Members gained valuable insights into the work of our Defence Force personnel and held what is believed to be the highest Rotary Club meeting, while cruising at a cool 10,000 metres.

Festival fun keeps growing

THE Ipswich Festival has drawn to a close for another year. It started with a bang with the popular Fire on the River fireworks spectacular and continued with 10 days of amazing family friendly entertainment. I know organisers, Ipswich Events, are already planning new and exciting additions to next year's program. Ipswich Festival is now the biggest regional festival for a community in Australia. A special thanks to the corporate sponsors who stepped up and supported the festival.

Tree planting a lasting gift

HAPPY Mother's Day to all the mums across Ipswich who celebrated yesterday. Well done to all who took part in council's Trees for Mum event at George Palmer Park.

By taking part you've not only celebrated Mother's Day but also made a lasting impression on our community. Thank you.

Celebrities drop in

THERE was a great community atmosphere when The Today Show broadcast from Queens Park on Friday.

It was good to see Karl, Lisa, "Dickie" and Sylvia in town and Ipswich featuring on a national TV show.

Make a Whistle stop

IT WAS a pleasure to officially open the first Pig 'N' Whistle outside the Brisbane CBD at Redbank Plains Town Square last week. I want to thank Godfrey and Jenny Mantle for their investment in Ipswich and congratulate them on a wonderful opening night. Be sure to get along and check out the new restaurant.

Cause for celebration

RACEVIEW residents Roy and Pauline Tutty celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday as did Manny and Fay Kitzelmann of Raymonds Hill. I wish both couples many more happy years ahead.

Shows a family treat

IT'S show time across Ipswich. It was fun to stop in at the Marburg Show on Saturday. Congratulations to the organisers. The 144th Ipswich Show is on this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There's an action-packed line-up of attractions planned.

- Mayor Paul Pisasale