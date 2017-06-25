Jamie Oliver has right recipe for Ipswich school holiday fun

MEAL TIME: Liam Keena, Megan Harrison, Maya Kinsella, River Kinsella, Mikaela Verrall and Ashlee Verall at the Jamie's Ministry of Food kitchen in Ipswich.

ARE you looking for ways to spice up your school holidays?

Enrol today to take part in the four-day cooking lessons currently on offer at Jamie's Ministry of Food kitchen in Ipswich.

Jamie's Ministry of Food Ipswich centre manager Alira Paff said the courses were designed to offer practical cooking skills for budding young chefs.

"Everything we do is hands-on, from learning the correct way of cutting and slicing food to preparing the meals," she said.

"Every class, the kids will make something different that they can try and even take home with them. Our trainer will show the kids recipes like how to make eggs four ways, as well as making their own pizza and burgers. They are recipes they make from scratch and recipes that they can make easily at home.

"The trainer will also make up a number of different dishes from the day so at the end all the kids will sit down together and have the opportunity to try everything."

By working with an array of different ingredients, the kids will also get to try some foods which they might not have tasted before.

"We introduce the kids to heaps of new ingredients and they will get to try them," Ms Paff said.

"We find that most kids don't like the idea of chilli, for example, but when they taste it with our trainer, they find out it isn't as bad as they think it is.

"However, all the dishes the kids cook is what they like, so they can add or subtract ingredients if they wish."

In addition to cooking and preparing their own meals, they will also learn how to read food labels, so they are aware of what goes into their stomachs.

Ms Paff said she had noticed an increase in the number of young children taking an interest in cooking, which she was very pleased to see.

"It's fantastic watching all the participants getting into it. The more they are involved, the more likely they are to keep doing it at home," she said.

Kids aged 12 and over, who want to learn how to cook and have fun in the kitchen, can sign up now for the courses.

Classes will run from 10.30am-2pm on June 26-29, as well as July 3-6, at Jamie's Ministry of Food Ipswich, D'Arcy Doyle Place.

Each session costs $10.

Children can be left in the care of trainers as they are all accredited blue card workers.

For more information phone 3281 0340 or email mofipswich@thegoodfoundation.com.au.