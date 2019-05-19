Segeyaro wants to seal the deal

Segeyaro has surely proven his value to Brisbane. Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

BRISBANE mid-season recruit James Segeyaro has set his sights on a contract extension at the Broncos in the wake of his remarkable match-winning cameo against the Roosters on Friday night.

In the space of a week, Segeyaro has gone from a Sydney barista languishing in reserve grade at Newtown to the Brisbane super-sub who has given a caffeine hit to the Broncos' interchange bench.

The Broncos' hooking position was in a state of crisis a fortnight ago when incumbent Queensland rake Andrew McCullough suffered a freak knee injury at training, ruling him out of Origin I on June 5.

But McCullough's absence has opened the door for industrious Jake Turpin and the explosive Segeyaro, whose dummy-half snipe in the 70th minute sealed an epic 15-10 victory over the Roosters in his Broncos debut.

Segeyaro's arrival at Red Hill has been so swift he is staying in temporary accommodation in Brisbane's CBD and was driven to the Roosters game by Broncos five-eighth Anthony Milford.

But after making an instant impact in Broncos colours, former Cowboys, Cronulla and Penrith schemer Segeyaro hopes his six-month deal turns into an extended stay with the club he supported as a kid.

"That's what I hope for, to stay on here at the Broncos," Segeyaro said.

"I came here for an opportunity and in the last six days, my parents flew down (from Cairns) and that speaks highly of the Broncos, getting my mum and dad to the game to present my jersey.

Busting through the Roosters’ defence could do more than win the game. Image: AAP Image/Darren England

"I've always dreamt of playing for the Broncos since I was young so that was special.

"Now I want to be a part of this club for a longer term, I'd love to be here beyond this year but we'll see what happens.

"I have to keep playing well."

A veteran of 141 first-grade games, Segeyaro was in danger of hitting a dead-end at Newtown before the shock Broncos lifeline which inspired his Suncorp heroics.

"Lucky person, lucky time," he said of his match-winning try.

"It's funny how life works. One day you are working as a barista playing reserve grade … the next you are playing NRL and scoring the winning try.

It’s the sort of impact every kid dreams of. Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

"You can't plan for things like that (scoring the match-winner), you just let second nature take control of you.

"It was a slow play the ball, so I thought I might have a sniff here … and it smelled good.

"It's been a very emotional time, very challenging mentally.

"The last six to eight months has been very tough for myself, but I never thought about quitting, that's stupid.

"I always stayed positive. If you think you are good enough and you work hard, the luckier you get. I knew if I kept training hard, an opportunity would come somewhere.

"I've played 140-odd games so I know what it takes to succeed at this level.

"I'm very grateful to Anthony Seibold (coach) and the Broncos for throwing me a lifeline."

Seibold lauded Segeyaro's instant impact.

"I thought he might have a crack at some stage because he is pretty good close to the line, so that was really enjoyable to see," he said.

"He has been a good addition to our team, he brings a lot of character to our team. It was a good start for him."