James Bond's Ipswich link ramps up on 60th anniversary

Sidney Cotton. The inspiration for Ian Fleming's James Bond. Photo: Supplied BOND25E

IPSWICH and James Bond.

The connection runs deep, with pioneer aviator, inventor and spy Sidney Cotton - who grew up at Hidden Vale Homestead and whose ashes reside in Tallegalla Cemetery - considered one of the real life characters who Ian Fleming based his fictional character Bond on.

Saturday marks the 60th anniversary of the publication of one Fleming's best 007 books - From Russia, With Love.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: This Saturday marks the 60th anniversary of the publication of From Russia, With Love.

So it is appropriate that Cr David Pahlke, long fascinated with the Ipswich connection to 007, to ramp up his plans to turn the Bond/Ipswich connection into an international tourist attraction.

"This has worldwide tourism potential because of the Ipswich link to James Bond and the longevity of the 007 franchise. Here we are 60 years after From Russia With Love was published and we are still talking about James Bond," Cr Pahlke said.

"Cotton's ashes are at Tallegalla Cemetery where we have a heritage plaque, and he grew up at his family home at Hidden Vale Homestead, which is now Spicers Hidden Vale resort.

"It is well known, and has been written in biographies, that Fleming based elements of the James Bond character on Sidney Cotton. Ipswich is up there in the smart city stakes, but we are also up there in the fantasy and movie world as well."

The plaque at Sidney Cotton's gravesite at Tallegalla Cemetery.

Cr Pahlke said the announcement of an exciting new initiative was imminent and that he wanted to work with Spicers and tourism operators to facilitate a tourist route through 'James Bond country'.

"You could get a Pterodactyl helicopter ride to Spicers and all that sort of stuff," he said.

Cotton was a friend of Fleming's during the Second World War when the author-to-be was with British Naval Intelligence. A biography of Cotton states that they "were both enthusiastic about machines, weapons and gadgets", as is 007.

A poster for the 007 film From Russia With Love, starring Sean Connery as James Bond.

Cotton, married three times, had a liking for young and beautiful women like Bond. He combined his love of flying and photography in daring missions for MI6 in the leadup to the Second World War.

Pretending to be a movie producer or an archaeologist he would take secret aerial photos of the German military buildup. His ability to elude capture was legendary.

"Highlighted by the fact that he flew the last civilian plane out of Berlin before the war broke out," Cr Pahlke said.

