The James Bond House comes with a 16-car garage and a hectare of land to boot.
Property

18-car garage! James Bond house the hottest on the market

by Sophie Foster
28th Oct 2019 7:00 PM

A home dubbed the 'James Bond House' that comes with a 16-car garage with a hectare of land to boot has proved to be one of the most popular on the market.

The property is 1.01ha.
Latest data from realestate.com.au show the six bedroom property at 558 London Road, Chandler, was the most viewed in the state last week.

The property, which has seven and half bathrooms and sits on a massive 1.01ha of land, includes a separate apartment that's got two bedrooms, one bath, and its own a two-car garage.

The marble kitchen bench has a waterfall edge.
The home has a modern minimalist look.
The main house has 1,533sq m of living and entertainment space inside and out, according to agent Tyson Clarke of Queensland Sotheby's International Realty - Brisbane.

"A modern masterpiece dubbed the 'James Bond House' which fuses sleek minimalism with a serene, semirural sanctuary," was how he listed it.

 

The home has its own home theatre with bar.
Among its features was a 45sq m wine cellar with its own kitchenette and tasting facilities, a state-of-the-art home theatre as well as an outdoor cinema, a dramatic kitchen with butler's pantry, an 11m x 7m pool, outdoor kitchen, pizza oven, executive office, home automation system and a gym.

 

Rolling lawn and serenity.
The home, just 17km from Brisbane's CBD, is open for inspection Thursday October 31 at 6-7pm as well as Saturday November 2 from 10.30-11.30am.

Originally published as James Bond house the hottest in QLD

The gym leads out to entertainment space.
The separate two bedroom apartment in front of the main “James Bond” style home.
