Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Today's Brisbane Jamboree has been cancelled.
Today's Brisbane Jamboree has been cancelled. dragphotos.com.au
News

Jamboree called off

26th Aug 2018 9:10 AM

SIGNIFICANT rain fall overnight followed by continuing rain today at Willowbank Raceway has forced Jamboree Australia to cancel day two of the Brisbane Jamboree.

"This has been an exceptionally difficult decision, but unfortunately with the weather conditions our hands have been forced," Jamboree Australia Director,Collin Willshire, said.

"There has been significant rain fall overnight and continuing into this morning. In addition, the weather forecasts tell us that the rain is set to intensify throughout the day.

"The safety of everyone involved in this event from our racers to our spectators is exceptionally important to us. You never want to cancel an event, but unfortunately we have no other alternative in these conditions.

"Our sincere thanks goes to all of our racers, sponsors, supporters and of course the spectators who joined us for a brilliant day yesterday and were hoping to again join us today.

"No one wanted it to end this way but unfortunately the weather is one thing we cannot control."

Members of the public with questions should contact Jamboree Australia on info@jamboree.com.au

brisbane jamboree willowbank raceway
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Where the ringtail possum sits up

    premium_icon Where the ringtail possum sits up

    People and Places Arriving from England on the Fortitude, the Welsbys eventually bought land at Cooneana.

    • 26th Aug 2018 9:00 AM
    All fired up for Incinerator Theatre show

    premium_icon All fired up for Incinerator Theatre show

    Entertainment Troupe is something special

    • 26th Aug 2018 9:00 AM
    Edna-Mae, three goats and 'Mystery Mike' reunited after fire

    premium_icon Edna-Mae, three goats and 'Mystery Mike' reunited after fire

    Community How Edna-Mae narrowly escaped ferocious fire

    Cyclists' 1600km trek north to find cure

    premium_icon Cyclists' 1600km trek north to find cure

    Health Ken Woods saddles-up for cancer fight

    Local Partners