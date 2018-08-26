Jamboree called off

SIGNIFICANT rain fall overnight followed by continuing rain today at Willowbank Raceway has forced Jamboree Australia to cancel day two of the Brisbane Jamboree.

"This has been an exceptionally difficult decision, but unfortunately with the weather conditions our hands have been forced," Jamboree Australia Director,Collin Willshire, said.

"There has been significant rain fall overnight and continuing into this morning. In addition, the weather forecasts tell us that the rain is set to intensify throughout the day.

"The safety of everyone involved in this event from our racers to our spectators is exceptionally important to us. You never want to cancel an event, but unfortunately we have no other alternative in these conditions.

"Our sincere thanks goes to all of our racers, sponsors, supporters and of course the spectators who joined us for a brilliant day yesterday and were hoping to again join us today.

"No one wanted it to end this way but unfortunately the weather is one thing we cannot control."