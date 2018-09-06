Menu
Jam night new home for local musicians

Emma Clarke
by
6th Sep 2018 12:00 AM

IPSWICH'S own jam night is coming back. Everything from harmonicas to guitars are welcome at Club Metro every Thursday when Ipswich Jam night launches tonight.

Anyone can go along to join in or watch and drums and an acoustic guitar are supplied but performers are welcome to taken their own instruments.

It's the second like event organiser Matthew Mason has brought to Ipswich but it has been four years since a similar event closed down.

"It's a great place for local musicians and artists to come and actually explore their passion and what they do for people to enjoy," Matthew said.

"There are a lot of undiscovered talented musicians in Ipswich and lots of people are too shy to get out there and have a go. They can come along to the jam night where all different genres are appreciated.

"It's open to all different genres, someone can even turn up with a harmonica.

Musician Matthew Mason
Musician Matthew Mason Contributed

"The best part is none of it is rehearsed and the energy it creates is amazing, it's not been heard already."

Matthew is a carpenter by day but has been a musician by night for the past 12 years.

"People do it for the positive energy and vibes, it's changing people's day. People appreciate a good song and good live music, they feed off the energy," he said.

"We want to get the word out there so more people can come and play music.

"It's good medicine for me too, as a musician not playing full time it's good to get the soul medicine during the week."

Entry is free and it kicks off at 7pm every Thursday at Club Metro on Brisbane St.

