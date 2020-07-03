Jake’s miracle continues racing upsets

Ipswich winner Miraclesfromheaven ridden by Jake Bayliss and trained by Robert Smith. Picture: Claire Power

Ipswich winner Miraclesfromheaven ridden by Jake Bayliss and trained by Robert Smith. Picture: Claire Power

TURF CHAT

JAKE Bayliss rode another winner in his hometown at today's Ipswich race meeting and in the process continued a series of upsets.

Bayliss won on Miraclesfromheaven trained by Toowoomba based Robert Smith.

The galloper just managed to hold off Lawrie Mayfield-Smith's favoured runner Mudgegonga.

It was a peach of a ride by Bayliss coming from near last on the turn, hidden behind a wall of horses, prior to weaving through the middle of the pack to collect the win.

The favourite, who was storming home down the outside under Jim Orman, could not quite bridge the gap.

Jockey Jake Bayliss (number four) positions Miraclesfromheaven into a winning position at today’s Ipswich race meeting. Picture: Claire Power

Jake is the latest of the Ipswich-bred Bayliss clan to play a part in Ipswich racing history.

His father Jamie famously won the 1989 Ipswich Cup aboard New Zealander Dixie Kid and Jake's grandfather Bob was clerk of the course at Ipswich for 40 years.

Jake's aunty Sharon also served as clerk of the course for 21 years.

Jake's great grandfather Col was a life member of the Ipswich Turf Club.

Jake's brother Regan is also making a huge name for himself riding in Melbourne after a Hong Kong stint. Both brothers have collected Group 1 wins while still in the early stages of their respective careers.

Jockey Jake Bayliss. Picture: Claire Power

Only two favourites managed to salute at Ipswich today as $1.55 shot Genzai the Wolf won in the middle of the day for Eagle Farm trainer David Murphy and rider Boris Thornton.

Fast Train then collected the last of the day for Sunshine Coast trainer Daryl Hansen.

The signs were there in the first race as $26 outsider Hidden Eyes won for Toowomba trainer Donald Baker with apprentice Nathan Fazackerley aboard. Second in that race was odds on favourite Sunlander for Brisbane trainer Kelly Schweida.

Unusually, across the day there were no multiple winners on either of the trainer nor jockey fronts. Premiership leaders Tony Gollan and Jim Byrne

Toowoomba honours

ALONG with Donald Baker and Robert Smith whose charges both defeated favoured Brisbane trained runners, the travellers from the Downs had a great day out at Ipswich today.

At $7 in the market, Sertin won the second race for the Tony and Maddysen Sears stable with apprentice Sheridan Tomlinson aboard.

Second in the race by a nose was Real Cute for Ipswich trainer Bradley Smith, ridden by another apprentice Minonette Kennedy.

The next race of the day went to the Michael Nolan trained Frascati Miss with Mark Du Plessis riding. This winner was also at $7.

My Belly Button won the fifth race for trainer Lindsay Hatch as Andrew Mallyon collected another winner at Ipswich to continue his strong Queensland form of the past year.

Toby and Trent Edmond's runner Beatsme gave the Gold Coast a winner along with sole Sunshine Coast and Brisbane successes leaving Toowoomba as by far the most successful region on the day.

Owners, trainers chomping at the bit

WITH owners and members chomping at the bit to return to Ipswich race meetings on July 18, the return of listed racing to Ipswich coincides with a partial opening of the gates and a milestone in the Infrastructure project.

The Gai Waterhouse Classic and Eye Liner Stakes are competed on a Metropolitan Saturday when the new race day stalls are to be used for the first time.

Additionally, there will be further relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions allowing up to 100 people in various designated zones.

Not all members, guests, and owners will be able to attend due to restrictions and there will be further information over the next week.

Next meetings

IPSWICH'S scheduled racing is next Friday, then Metropolitan meetings on Saturday July 18, prior to Friday July 24 and Thursday, July 30.