Jailed ex-mayor moved to low security farm

Former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft leaving the Hervey Bay court house during day 1 of his trial

Former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft leaving the Hervey Bay court house during day 1 of his trial

FORMER Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has been moved to a prison farm after spending only two nights at the Maryborough jail, the Chronicle understands.

A source said Mr Loft, jailed for a year for trying to get his campaign manager Brian Downie a job at the Fraser Coast Regional Council after the 2016 elections, appeared to be in good spirits.

Relocations to prison farms rarely happen immediately after a person has been sentenced to jail.

Usually prisoners deemed to be low risk are relocated to farms after serving at least six weeks.

Asked to confirm the move, a spokesman for Queensland Corrective Services said the department "doesn't discuss the placement or management of individual prisoners for safety and security reasons".

They said ongoing risk assessments were completed at correctional centres to ensure prisoners were managed at the appropriate security level.

"This is done to ensure their safety, the safety of QCS staff, other prisoners, the community and ensures the secure continued operation of a correctional centre.

"Each prisoner is assessed on a case-by-case basis and located within a correctional centre based on their risk profile."

Hervey Bay District Court Judge Gary Long on November 4 sentenced Mr Loft to 12 months in jail and ordered that he serve a minimum of six months behind bars.