Jailed drug ‘king pin’ charged with bashing fellow inmate

A JAILED drug king pin is back before the courts after an alleged nasty assault of an inmate in a jail near Ipswich.

The offender Bing Crosby Cosca junior, 32, is serving a 13-year jail term in the Borallon jail where he has now been charged with the serious offence of wounding a fellow prisoner.

Appearing via video link from jail before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Cosca Jnr is charged with unlawfully wounding a man in the Borallon Correctional Centre at Ironbark on February 4.

Cosca Jr told the magistrate that he did not yet have a lawyer but could get one.

“Are you serving a sentence,” inquired Magistrate Virginia Sturgess.

“Yes I am. Thirteen years,” said Cosca Jnr.

“My full-time release is not until 2027.”

With the court then told there was no priority for the charge to be heard, and that it would be the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions matter, his case was adjourned to July 22 for mention.

In February 2017 when sentenced in Brisbane Supreme Court for serious drug crimes, Cosca Jnr was described as being a prolific drug dealer involved in the supply of “staggering” amounts of cocaine, meth and pills.

The court heard then of his lavish lifestyle and links to the outlaw Rebels bikie empire, his drug offending damaging the lives of hundreds of young people. Some of these were themselves traffickers with transactions often exceeding $100,000.

When arrested Cosca Jnr was in possession of 9200 MDMA (ecstasy) pills and police seized meth, cocaine and more than $140,000 in cash from his Brisbane apartment.

Declared a serious offender he must serve at least 10 years of his sentence before being eligible for parole.