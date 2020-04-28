Jail worker suspended over chocolate bar

A PRISON employee at Woodford has been suspended after a bizarre investigation into claims drugs were found in chocolate wrappers after the confectionery was seized from a prisoner and later offered to staff.

The Courier-Mail was told a prisoner had stockpiled masses of food and it was seized last this week by prison staff at Woodford jail, north of Brisbane.

Staff have claimed that chocolates were among the items seized and an employee began eating and sharing the contents of the confectionery with colleagues.

But the matter became a serious incident after an intel officer opened one of the chocolates and allegedly found multiple strips of the opioid drug Subutex inside, according to officers.

The drug Buprenorphine, found in Subutex and Suboxone used for opioid addiction, is a hot commodity inside jail. A Subutex strip cut into four pieces can sell for $400.

The male employee was suspended yesterday.

Woodford Prison, back to normal after two prisoners held an overnight protest over the lack of drug rehabilitation programs in Queensland prisons. Photo Lachie Millard

"An officer at Woodford Correctional Centre was suspended from duty on 27 April 2020, as a result of an ongoing investigation," Queensland Corrective Services said in a statement.

"This is due to allegations relating to possession of drugs, failing to comply with policy and procedure relating to prisoner's property, misusing their authority and inappropriately disclosing confidential information."

Officers have raised major concerns over the incident and want answers as to how the drug made its way into the jail and why the staff member was allegedly eating and sharing food seized from a prisoner.

After the incident a number of questions about the allegations were put to Queensland Corrective Services last week - including the claims drugs were found and that the employee ate and shared the prisoner's chocolates.

Questions were not answered as to whether the incident had been logged or referred to an outside agency such as the Queensland Police Service or whether the staffer had commented on the claims about eating the chocolates.

"QCS is aware of allegations relating to the conduct of an officer following the seizure of some food items from a prisoner at Woodford Correctional Centre," a QCS spokesman said last week before the suspension.

"As the matter is subject to an Ethical Standards investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment any further."

Originally published as Jail worker suspended over chocolate bar