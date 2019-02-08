Jail visit alerts cops to martial arts fan's knuckle dusters

WHEN Van Nguyen drove to a prison to visit some relatives before Christmas, he didn't expect police to pounce on his car.

Nguyen's appearance at Borallon Correctional Centre sparked the attention of police after they discovered he was not licensed to drive.

Van Tuan Nguyen, 36, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving when unlicensed at Ironbark on Saturday, December 8; and being in unlawful possession of knuckle dusters.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Nguyen drove his Toyota Camry into the Borallon Correctional Centre where Marburg police were conducting an operation.

Nguyen produced a Queensland ID card.

Checks revealed his licence had been disqualified for six months from April 23 to October 22, 2018.

The court heard that while the disqualification was finished, Nguyen failed to obtain a new licence upon its completion.

"He says he was not aware that he had to (get a new licence),” Sgt Caldwell said.

"A bag on the front seat held two sets of metal knuckle dusters: Category M weapons.”

Defence lawyer Allan Phillips said Nguyen was a fan of martial arts movies.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess told Nguyen that all he had to do was to have paid for a new licence and he would not have got into this mess.

"And you shouldn't be carrying weapons around,” Ms Sturgess said.

Nguyen was fined $750. His licence was disqualified one month.