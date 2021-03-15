Jail time no fun for ‘contemptuous’ young hoon

A man was caught hooning at Swanbank by police using covert cameras.

COVERT cameras filmed the reckless antics of hoons doing burnouts at Swanbank as onlookers cheered them on.

When another of the drivers to be caught in the sting went before an Ipswich court, police said they recorded three of the man’s passengers hanging out of the car’s open windows, with one dragging his left leg on the road when the grey Ford slid sideways.

Cameron Danielle was brought in from jail on Monday to appear in the dock before the Ipswich Magistrates Court for sentence on 61 charges.

Dressed in a bright red hoodie, Cameron Stephen Danielle, 22, from Bethania, pleaded guilty to three charges of evading police; three charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle in Swanbank on March 29, 2020; driving when disqualified by court order; six counts of driving when unlicensed – repeat offender; making unnecessary noise and smoke; stealing fuel; four counts of unlawful dealing with shop goods; registration offences; two counts of driving unlicensed when demerit points suspended; and possession of tainted goods.

Danielle had already spent four months in jail since his arrest on December 11.

Prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro said the police facts of his 61 charges ran for 34 pages. The court heard he previously only held a learner licence.

In one incident, described by the prosecutor as being “contemptuous”, Danielle tore past a police patrol at Narangba at 3pm at a speed of 180kmh on March 29 last year.

Sgt Molinaro said Danielle and his male passenger put their arms out of the car windows and raised their middle fingers.

Earlier that same day Danielle was filmed just before 1am in Swanbank doing burnouts and slides in his Commodore with three passengers who had their upper bodies extended outside of the car through the open windows.

In one burnout his car slid within two metres of onlookers, with some yelling, “Cameron get up it brother”.

Sgt Molinaro said Danielle was fined $6672 and received a two-year probation order when sentenced in June last year on charges of evading police and dangerous driving. He was disqualified from driving for nine months.

The penalties were imposed following a pursuit on the M1 that included a police helicopter tracking Danielle.

He was finally stopped nearly 90 minutes later when stingers were deployed at Yamanto.

Danielle and two other males fled into the darkness but were tracked down by the police dog squad.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Danielle celebrated his 22nd birthday in jail.

“Essentially he is just young and foolish,” Mr Fairclough said.

“Drugs and alcohol are not a factor. He has been keeping his nose clean in jail working and whipper snipping.

“He lives with his mother, has a five-year-old son. There is no good explanation except negative peer influences.”



Magistrate Rob Turra told Danielle his behaviour was appalling, reckless and extraordinarily dangerous.

“You showed no regard for police or the safety of the community,” Mr Turra said.

“You showed contempt for police when you passed a marked police car at 180km/h, raising your middle finger.

“You are just not a fit and proper person to hold a driver’s licence for a long period from now.

“It’s not fun (in jail) now I imagine?”

“No, your honour,” a subdued Danielle said.

Danielle was fined $6672 for the first evading police offence, and received two months jail (cumulative) for each of the other two.

For dangerous driving he received two months jail, making it a total head sentence of six months jail. He was disqualified from driving for more than four years.

He was granted immediate release on parole