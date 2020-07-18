Jail time for man who has ‘sexual fantasies’ over minors

A man who was found with 1640 child exploitation photos and 97 videos on his computer told police he had “sexual fantasies for children”.

Brendan Colin Norman Campbell, 34, faced the Townsville District Court after a police search uncovered category one and category four child exploitation material.

The court heard police found 1457 category one photos showing pictures with children with their clothes on.

Police also found 183 category four photos depicting child and adult penetrative sexual activity.

Of the 97 videos, 80 were category four.

Campbell sourced the photos and videos from March 1, 2016 to the police search on January 24 last year.

The court heard most of the images and videos involved girls between the ages of 12-16 years old.

Initially, the court heard Campbell was living with his mother and denied to police he possessed any material but eventually made submissions when his mother was not present.

"Perhaps that is understandable but reflects the fact that you knew of the inappropriateness; the criminality of the behaviours and you tried at least on the face of it to avoid responsibility," Judge John Coker said.

The court heard Campbell used the Instagram account Serah2342 to pose as a female to speak to young girls between the ages of 12-16 years old.

Campbell befriended a mother in Western Australian on Instagram who he groomed to send him numerous photos of her six-year-old daughter, the court heard.

"You explained to police that you had seduced this woman into sending you photographs and more troubling you saved the photographs of the child because you said you found them sexually arousing," Judge Coker said.

"You denied that you had urges in respect to children but you conceded that you had sexual fantasies about children."

Campbell pleaded guilty to four charges including possessing child exploitation material, use a carriage service to access child pornography material and making child exploitation material.

The court heard Campbell had been bullied in school and had suffered depression since he was nine-years-old.

Judge John Coker condemned Campbell's actions.

"This is an offence that occurs behind closed doors and it is indeed tragic that there are persons such as yourself who have ingratiated themselves to children throughout the world," he said.

"I have said, make no mistake, obtaining or even viewing material of a child exploitative character, in my view, is abuse of children of an incredibly serious kind and nature."

Judge Coker declared the one day spent in pre-sentence custody and sentenced Campbell to 18 month's jail suspended after four months.

