Jail term added to bikie’s record for brutal prison assault

A BIKIE has had another prison sentence added to his record after he faced Grafton Local Court last week over the vicious assault of a fellow inmate in Grafton jail.

Doulton Mcanally, 20, faced court last week for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to affray while he was an inmate at Grafton Correctional Centre.

According to court documents, at around 11am on February 18 this year a large number of inmates, including Mcanally and the victim, were in Compound Yard 1 within the jail, which consists of a large open area with an open shower and toilet building at one end.

The court heard an inmate approached the victim and said something to him before continuing to walk to the toilet block. The victim followed the inmate into the toilet block and was punched in the head by the inmate.

The victim was assaulted by another inmate before Mcanally, a member of the Lone Wolf OMCG, walked around the toilet block and approached the victim and punched him in the head, before he and two other inmates cornered the victim against a fence and the side of the toilet block.

One of the inmates punched the victim in the head causing him to fall to the ground before Mcanally punched the victim several times in the head, then stomped on him and picked up a garbage bin and threw it on him.

The corrective Services Immediate Action Team were alerted and on arrival saw the victim being assaulted. Corrective Services team entered the yard and took control of the situation, removing the victim from the area.

In court last week magistrate Kathy Crittenden sentenced Mcanally to a 14 month prison term to commence on October 20, 2020 with a non-parole period of nine months.