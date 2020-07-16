Menu
Jail scare after banned driver’s midnight firewood run

Ross Irby
16th Jul 2020 2:49 PM
A LATE-NIGHT firewood hunt was blamed for a disqualified driver running the gauntlet and coming off second best.

Daniel Moloney had been disqualified by court order for a previous offence when police caught him behind the wheel again.

Appearing in Ipswich Magistrates Court, Daniel Joseph Moloney, 23, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to driving when disqualified at Churchill on June 13.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said Moloney was the driver of a grey Hyundai i30 which police intercepted at 2.20am on Warwick Road.

Sgt Dick said Moloney was disqualified for two years by an Ipswich court on February 11.

“When asked why, he says he was out looking for firewood,” Sgt Dick said.

Defence lawyer Leah Scott said Moloney worked two jobs and had since purchased a scooter for transport.

He did not own a car and had been driving a friend’s vehicle at the time.

“The police scared him. Officers did not impound the car but did scare him saying it was something they could do,” Ms Scott said.

“It was a wake-up call for him.”

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella told Ms Scott her client was coming very close to earning a prison term.

“He must appreciate a licence is a privilege and not a right,” Mr Kinsella said.

Sgt Dick said police sought a suspended jail term for the offence.

“I suspect a light-bulb suddenly went on for this last occasion,” Mr Kinsella said.

“You have finally realised the seriousness.

“I tell you now if there is the third time you will be walking through that door (to a cell), and the prosecutor will be saying that you have got to go to jail. ”

Mr Kinsella said Moloney was a youthful offender and of otherwise good character who held two jobs.

“You say you were collecting firewood. It is very much an idiotic reason,” he said.

Moloney was fined $1000 and his licence disqualified for another two years.

