BORALLON Correction Centre, near Ipswich, was last night locked down after a "code black" riot.

Borallon Correctional Centre was placed into lockdown on Friday night. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle

Prison officers said the riot involved eight prisoners but there were up to another 20 who were "non-compliant".

Capsicum spray and chemical agents were used on prisoners who officers say were stomping on each other's heads.

Queensland Corrective Services have been contacted for comment.