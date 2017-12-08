'Jail is not working for me': Crim's message to court

AFTER spending close to a year behind bars, Matthew Adan Fitton decided prison wasn't for him.

The 30-year-old was already in custody when he told Ipswich Magistrate Virginia Sturgess he would prefer to be released rather than serve more time behind bars.

It came only moments after he pleaded guilty to stealing $70 worth of petrol from a Goodna service station in December 2015.

"Jail is not working for me and my criminal history shows that," he said via video link.

"I need to go to rehab. Any extra time will not help my rehabilitation plans."

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard police had to visit Fitton in jail to charge him with the stealing crime where he was already serving a three-year sentence for "serious offences" including seven other stealing charges.

Ms Sturgess said he was originally given immediate parole but it was suspended in December last year when he was locked up.

Fitton was sentenced to three months imprisonment with parole eligibility after serving one month and ordered to pay $69.96 restitution.