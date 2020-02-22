Jail for man who smashed into unmarked police car

Cameron Robert Rhodes, 32, reversed into an unmarked police car, performed a screaming U-turn and sped away.

Police officers were lucky to escape unscathed when a wanted man fled the scene in a Falcon ute with gold rims.

Cameron Robert Rhodes, 32, pleaded guilty to one charge of dangerous operation of a vehicle in the Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday.

The court heard that at 4.11pm on August 21, 2019, police in an unmarked car were conducting patrols on the Fitzroy Bridge in Rockhampton.

Observing Rhodes, who was wanted by police on a return to prison warrant, they told him to stop and not move.

But when officers approached he revved the engine and made a reckless right turn into traffic.

Two cars ploughed into the side of the ute which became stuck on the bridge.

Screeching tyres could be heard when police body camera footage was played in court.

The prosecution said police officers had to move out of the way to avoid being hit.

In a phone call about 20 minutes later, Rhodes told police he was planning to hand himself in on Monday.

He was later arrested.

Rhodes' lawyer, Bianca Hight, told the court her client was remorseful and did not intend to harm anyone.

She said upon release he wants to work as a painter and is working seven days a week in the kitchen in prison.

In sentencing, the magistrate considered the police officers and members of the public put at risk.

Rhodes was convicted and sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment.