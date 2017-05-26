24°
News

Jail for attacks on nurses, doctors or paramedics

Helen Spelitis
| 26th May 2017 5:00 AM
TOUGH STANCE: The LNP will today announce a new policy introducing mandatory sevens days in jail for serious assaults on frontline workers.
TOUGH STANCE: The LNP will today announce a new policy introducing mandatory sevens days in jail for serious assaults on frontline workers. Max Fleet BUN120712CAM8

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ANYONE who assaults a nurse, doctor, or paramedic will spend a week in jail, under new laws proposed by the Queensland LNP.

The mandatory sentence is part of a new policy which will be announced today by Opposition leader Tim Nicholls at the Queensland Police Union Conference, in Brisbane.

The policy includes the creation of a new offence for assaulting or obstructing a paramedic, or other officer, similar to the existing offence covering assaults on police.

In the first four months of this year 176 ambulance officers alone have been assaulted across Queensland.

Statistic from Paramedics Australia show physical attacks across the state have increased by almost 20 compared to five years ago.

Under the new proposed policy, to be introduced if the LNP wins at the next election due before May 5 next year, there will be no wiggle room.

Those found guilty of assault will spend a minimum of seven days behind bars with the tough stance intended to deter people from committing the assault, a trend that has marked the introduction of similar legislation in other states.

"This is about sending a strong and clear message to the community - if you assault our frontline emergency services workers, you will be jailed," Mr Nicholls said.

Queensland already has a specific charge for serious assault on a police officer which carries a maximum sentence of 14-years imprisonment but no minimum sentence.

It was the LNP that increased the maximum sentence for serious assaults on police from seven years to 14 years in 2013, one of the first pieces of legislation passed after the Newman Government was elected.

But frontline workers say, despite the harsh maximum penalty, the punishments being handed out by the Queensland courts are just a 'slap on the wrist'.

"We believe it's fundamentally important to do more to protect those who protect us," Mr Nicholls said. "They put their lives on the line for Queenslanders, the least we can do is to do more to protect them.

"Under an LNP Government, those convicted of serious assault of police, ambos or firies will serve a mandatory minimum sentence of seven days behind bars.

"In other words - mandatory jail time - no ifs, no buts and no more excuses."

The LNP's heavy handed approach follows a formal petition calling on the Queensland Labor Government to introduce a mandatory six-month jail sentence for assaults on public officers.

That was rejected by Attorney General Yvette D'Ath in January when said she said she had confidence in the Queensland Court's ability to impose appropriate penalties without extending the specific charge to include all frontline workers.

"Sentencing is a complex process that requires the balancing of a number of competing issues," Ms D'ath said..

"In recognition that sentences must reflect community expectations, the Queensland Government has reinstated a sentencing advisory council under the Penalties and Sentences (Queensland Sentencing Advisory Council) Amendment Act 2016."

The decision was slammed by both the paramedics and the opposition which took aim at the state government's "soft approach on crime".

"The Queensland government has taken quite the virtual stand on those guilty of such offences, with threats of up to 14 years imprisonment," Paramedic Greg Golds said, after the petition was rejected.

"That is what has been promoted via advertising, but in truth, we continue to see slaps on the wrist, suspended sentencing, or degrees of lenience that are not in keeping with the expectations of the Queensland public."

 

The LNP's plan

  • Someone convicted of a serious assault of an emergency services worker will be sentenced to a minimum of seven day's jail
  • The LNP will also create a new offence of assaulting or obstructing a paramedic or other authorised officer
  • The introduction of new penalties will be accompanied by education campaigns
  • The maximum penalty for assault on paramedics, nurses etc will be 14 years' imprisonment

 

Health workers often victims

IPSWICH hospital staff and paramedics are regularly assaulted while doing their jobs.

West Moreton Hospital and Health figures show in the 2014-2015 financial year there were 242 assaults on staff. Over the three years between 2012 and 2015 there were 793 reported assaults at Ipswich Hospital.

Throughout Queensland more than 170 ambulance officers have already been assaulted this year while on the job.

In January 2016, the Queensland Ambulance Union called on the State Government to take immediate action and address the "unacceptable increase in assaults on ambulance officers".

The Sunshine State is behind when it comes to mandatory sentencing for those who assault frontline workers.

The Western Australia government says since it introduced mandatory jail time for those who physically injure a police, or other specified officer, in 2009 offence rates have dropped dramatically.

That's the outcome the LNP expects under its new policy, announced today, to introduce a one-week mandatory sentence for anyone who assaults a paramedic, nurse, doctor or other frontline worker.

Last year, the West Australian police minister revealed there had been a 34 per cent drop in police assaults, down from 1227 incidents in 2009 to 800 assaults in 2015.

Assaults against public officers dropped by 26% over the same period. .
 

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  assault emergency serivces mandatory sentencing

Couple in their 60s rushed to hospital after crash

Couple in their 60s rushed to hospital after crash

A MAN and woman are being transported to hospital after a ute rollover

  • News

  • 26th May 2017 7:51 AM

New law spells major shake-up for dog owners, pet shops

Got a frisky dog? You need to read this.

I was just screaming 'my baby is in the car'

An image of the burnt out car on Springfield Parkway taken on June 10, 2004.

Road tragedy now mum's inspiration

NRL takes back seat to Origin for six weeks

CENTRE STAGE: Maroons captain Cameron Smith holds the 2016 State of Origin shield aloft. The NRL is set to take a back seat for the next six weeks as Origin dominates the rugby league landscape.

Game yet to come grips with the annual drop off in interest in NRL

Local Partners

I was just screaming 'my baby is in the car'

Anne-Marie Priggins could have never predicted the gut-wrenching circumstances that would unfold.

Jan's morning tea just gets bigger and bigger

TRADITION CONTINUES: The 140-plus crowd gets together for the traditional group shot at Jan Grieve's Biggest Morning Tea at the Ipswich Showgrounds.

City's iconic get together draws the crowds and plenty of gifts

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

THAT'S ENTERTAINMENT: Don't miss out on the offerings from the top spots in town.

The latest on the live music scene across the city

Paddinton Bear is coming to Ipswich

IN TOWN: Annette Kitching plays the part of Paddington Bear in The Cute Little Bear From Peru at the Incinerator Theatre.

FAVOURITE children's character set to delight in new show

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Ipswich cook faces elimination round on MasterChef

What the viewers didn't see when Nicole cooked to stay in the competition

Gladstone's MasterChef hero blown away by support

GLADSTONE BOY: MasterChef Australia contestant Pete Morgan.

Pete Morgan has found his form.

Lyn's knock-out show gets her to next round on The Voice

ONWARDS AND UPWARDS: Lyn Bowtell is through to the battle rounds on The Voice.

'It was bitter sweet to win like that'

Is this the talent you get when you limit electronics?

Cassidy Kilburn in the Get the Beat International Dance Competition.

Cassidy, 11, preparing for national dance championships

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

THAT'S ENTERTAINMENT: Don't miss out on the offerings from the top spots in town.

The latest on the live music scene across the city

Dreamworld may supersize with 'Disneyland expansion'

Dreamworld could become a “more attractive and entertaining park”.

Bush balladeer brings bruised blues to Brissie

BRIGHT FUTURE: Jordan Merrick has just released his EP, In Colour.

Singer-songwriter Jordan Merrick on his debut EP, In Colour

TWO ACRES OF PRIME COMMERCIAL/INDUSTRIAL LAND FOR ONLY $569,000!

101 Lobb Street, Churchill 4305

Commercial Don’t miss your chance to secure this ‘Rarer than Hen’s Teeth’ two ... $510,000 plus...

Don’t miss your chance to secure this ‘Rarer than Hen’s Teeth’ two prime acre block of Commercial / Industrial land with its massive 40 metre main road frontage...

THE PERFECT STARTER OR INVESTMENT!

38 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 Offers over...

Here is your chance to buy this brick family home at the same price you would expect to pay for a timber or fibro family home. It is perfect for young couples or...

Charming Lowset Home

23 Vivian St, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 1 $275,000

This charming lowset chamber board property situated in the popular suburb of Eastern Heights has been listed to sell. If you're a first Home buyer then you can't...

Possible Over 55s Development Site

148 Matthew Street, Rosewood 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $829,000

Here's a great opportunity for the possibility to develop this great 1.9 hectare block into a secure over 55s community living facility. There is no DA on the...

Escape to the Country - 2 Acres

2 Wernowskis Road, Fernvale 4306

4 1 3 $449,000

Situated on the outskirts of Fernvale you will find this lowset brick home overlooking the undulating countryside and yet only a short 5 minute drive to town and a...

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT!

61 Cothill Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 3 $329,000

This classically styled period family home sits on a level 870m2 block that can be easily & cost effectively sub-divided (subject to ICC approval) so that you can...

Flood Free - 1,783m2* Industrial Block

12 Monique Court, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; Contract crashed - price reduced andbull; Rarely available commercial land in ... $260,000 (...

andbull; Contract crashed - price reduced andbull; Rarely available commercial land in inner suburb andbull; High profile frontage on Edwards street entry...

Superb Investment - Buy 1 or Buy 2!

6 Wilson Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Here is a great opportunity to get into investment market as two great investment properties hit the market. It will be your decision, you can buy one or the...

Have It Your Way!

40 Cranes Road, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $298,000

If you have been looking for a place that you can truly make your own, this is the ideal home. Set on a generous 1012m2 block, this home has more than enough...

TOTALLY UNIQUE, PRIVATE &amp; CONVENIENT!

9 Ranch Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 3 $369,000

This amazing and feature packed family home is totally unique & loaded with charm & personality. Not only does it not look like every other home from the front...

Report reveals progress on $319m airport upgrade

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast.Jetstar plane in front of the Susnhine Coast terminal, Sunshine Coast Airport.

Over two dozen government approvals needed for airport expansion

Lost dough leaves sour taste after company collapse

Kathleen and John Mahoney from Sugar and Spice Bakery were stung after the collapse of Cantro Pty Ltd and are still owed money.

Supermarket operator collapse leaves sour taste for bakery

'Ridiculous': Council refuses renovation at heritage home

NOT FAIR: Karen Solomon of Newtown is angry with Ipswich City Council for refusing her plans to build a colonial style double car port at her Newtown home.

Council rejected development application

Council refusal of 'high density' development ends in court

Ipswich City Council first meeting with the new 2016 council.

Developer took the matter to the Queensland Planning Court

Open for inspection homes May 25-31

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!