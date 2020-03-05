Menu
A counsellor has been suspended from Queensland Corrective Services after alleged ‘inappropriate relationship’.
Crime

Jail counsellor suspended over ‘inappropriate relationship’

by Thomas Chamberlin
5th Mar 2020 5:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A JAIL counsellor has been suspended from Queensland Corrective Services amid an ongoing investigation relating to accessing official information and an "inappropriate relationship".
The counsellor was working in southeast Queensland but details of allegations have not been released.

"As a top-tier public safety agency, Queensland Corrective Services is committed to the highest standards of conduct, transparency and accountability," QCS said in a statement today.

"We expect the highest in professional and ethical behaviour from all our officers. Our officers play a vital role in ensuring the safety and security of the community by managing some of the most challenging people in society in highly dynamic situations.

"To do this effectively and humanely, it is important that their behaviour is appropriate and proportionate to the circumstances.

"As the matter is under active investigation, it is not appropriate to comment further at this time."

