Jail after boasts, mates rates for drug clients

A DRUG dealer and addict who took photos of his "achievements" and offered mates rates to friends has been jailed.

The case showed illegal Taser use was now "a significant problem in the community" a Brisbane Supreme Court judge warned.

Justice David Boddice made the remarks as Jamie Francis McNamara was sentenced on Friday.

McNamara, originally from Roma, previously appeared in an Ipswich court.

Now in his early 30s, he had a long history of drug problems and didn't finish Year 8.

He "began living on the streets" after leaving school at 13, his barrister Malcolm Harrison told the court.

Substance abuse followed, and although McNamara did have several jobs since, none seemed to last longer than a year, the lawyer added.

In 2010, McNamara entered "a particularly bad downward spiral" after the death of three people he knew.

Mr Harrison said his client's problems intensified after this difficult time.

Crown prosecutor Amanda Robinson said McNamara was caught last April with methylamphetamine, marijuana and a Taser.

His mobile phone featured drug deal chatter and McNamara had photographed "what he had accomplished," Ms Robinson said.

"The defendant was perpetuating this insidious culture and had the temerity to boast about his exploits."

But the drug volumes found indicated "street-level" dealing, and the court was told any profits McNamara made probably went to feeding his own addiction.

Justice Boddice said the dealing in question happened over 35 days.

He accepted the transactions were "street-level deals" but said the discovery of McNamara's Taser was especially concerning.

"It does seem that the possession of Tasers by individuals is becoming a significant problem in the community."

He urged McNamara to grow up.

"It's time for you to realise that you have to move on from this."

He sentenced McNamara to four years for drug trafficking.

On this sentence, McNamara will be eligible for parole on July 20 next year.

