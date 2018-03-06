Lambie spills on ‘cheap’ date with Xenophon

Jacqui Lambie said she went on a date with former senator Nick Xenophon but he was a cheapskate. Picture: Kym Smith

JACQUI Lambie has opened up about single life and her hunt for a new job after resigning from the Senate last year for holding dual citizenship.

The former Tasmanian senator - who jokes she got out of federal politics at the wrong time if it's become "50 Shades of Parly" - has also spoken about her one and only date with maverick politician Nick Xenophon.

"I'm out at the wrong time. I just can't win on this single stuff," Ms Lambie told Brisbane radio Hit 105 while on tour to launch her autobiography Rebel With a Cause.

Asked about the recent scandal over former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce's affair with his former staffer, Vikki Campion, Ms Lambie joked: "I'm single when everything's playing up in Parly. There really is no God is there? Fair go."

She revealed she and former South Australian Senator Nick Xenophon had been on a date once, but it didn't work out.

Jacqui Lambie in Bendigo to promote her book. Picture: Rob Leeson

"I did try with Nick Xenophon once but he took me on a cheap date - cheapskate," Ms Lambie told the radio station.

"He took me to Kentucky Fried Chicken so that was it."

She said she may have changed her mind if he had chosen a better restaurant.

"I may have changed my mind. He may have got to first base, who knows," she joked.

Mr Xenophon though told an Adelaide radio show it was no date.

"Jacqui's a great mate of mine," he told the Hit Network's Amos, Cat & Angus.

"It wasn't a date."

And he did buy her 12 chicken nuggets.

Ms Lambie plans to mount a campaign to return to the senate when the next federal election is called.

But, after resigning from the senate in November, she revealed she needed to find a new job soon.

"It's going to be 16 months before the next election - I've got about two months worth of money in my account to pay my house loans like everybody else," she said.

"I don't even have a car at the moment, I've got a borrowed one from a girlfriend.

"I've already been out of work now for three and a half months."

Ms Lambie was confident an opportunity would arise soon, saying: "It's the last thing I'm concerned about."

The former senator said she would like to do some charity work and one of her current projects was raising money for a rehab centre in Tasmania that supported mothers and their children.