Jacobson to fight ex-manager’s $200,000 claim

by Jonathon Moran
29th Jul 2019 10:12 AM
Australia's Got Talent judge Shane Jacobson is days away from a performance of a very different kind.

The AGT panellist will be sitting in front of another kind of judge when he fronts The Victorian County Court on August 13.

Jacobson, who became a household name through roles including Kenny, Oddball and The Dressmaker, is being sued by former manager Deb Fryers for more than $200,000 in what she claims are unpaid commissions after the pair fell out.

Actor Shane Jacobson and his former manager Deb Fryers failed to reach agreement in mediation. Picture: Stuart McEvoy
Proceedings were launched more than a year ago and Confidential can reveal the pair will now face off in court after mediation was unsuccessful. The timing couldn't be worse for Jacobson with Australia's Got Talent launching last night.

Jacobson (far right) is being sued by his former manager Deb Fryers (second from right).
He is on the judging panel alongside Lucy Durack, Nicole Scherzinger and Manu Feildel.

His financial earnings will be the focus of the civil trial that is understood to be set out for five days. Fryers would not comment when contacted.

"She is just wanting to put this behind her," a source told Confidential. "She has moved on with her life and wishes Shane the best for his career."

Jacobson is being represented by Mills Oakley and has previously disputed Fryers claims that she is entitled to a share of his nearly $1 million earnings.

Last July, Fryers filed a writ in Victoria claiming she had not been paid commission for Jacobson's work in stage production The Rock Horror Show and TV shows, The Real Full Monty and Little Big Shots, as well as his TV ads for IGA supermarkets.

The pair worked together for more than a decade and parted ways in February 2018. Fryers claims to be entitled to a 15 to 20 per cent management fee for his total earnings from February to November 2018, which were $908,614, plus a national Key Note Tour and a Big 4 Holiday Parks job this year.

