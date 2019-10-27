Jacob's double reward: Qld selection and milestone wicket

STRONG LAD: Ipswich Logan Hornets fast bowler Jacob Waters took his first top grade wicket after making the Queensland under-19 team.

STRONG LAD: Ipswich Logan Hornets fast bowler Jacob Waters took his first top grade wicket after making the Queensland under-19 team. Rob Williams

ON a challenging day for the Ipswich Logan Hornets, another exciting prospect showed he belonged in the Queensland Premier Grade cricket competition.

Ipswich Grammar School year 12 student Jacob Waters celebrated his state call-up by toiling hard and earning a milestone on a friendly batting pitch at Baxter Oval.

The right-arm fast bowler snared 2/43 off 13 overs as Valleys reached 6/296 at stumps on the first day of the latest two-day match.

Hornets head coach Aaron Moore was delighted to see Waters rewarded in his debut first grade season with the Hornets.

"He's a big strong lad. He bowls reasonably quick,'' Moore said.

Waters removed dangerous first drop Jack Beath, who scored 74 off 190 deliveries.

"That's his first, first-grade wicket,'' Moore said.

"He's bowled pretty well the last couple of weeks and he finally got one.''

Shortly after tea, Waters clean bowled middle order batsman Owen Lynch. "He fired up . . . it was a great ball,'' the coach said.

Waters has just been chosen in the Queensland under-19 side preparing for the national championships in Perth in December.

Moore said Waters typified the commitment of his team after Valleys took first advantage of the Amberley wicket.

"We lost the toss on a pretty flat wicket and we bowled pretty well all day I thought,'' Moore said.

"We're definitely not out of the game.''

However, the Hornets will need early wickets when play resumes on Saturday morning before attempting to win their third consecutive two-day encounter in a row.

"The challenge will be not taking that first hour next week lightly,'' Moore said.

The Hornets 2nd Graders will also have a big run chase on Saturday after the start of their latest match at Ashgrove.

Valleys declared at 9/339, giving the Hornets a full day to settle in and accumulate the runs after finishing 0/17 at stumps.

Dylan McAteer earlier took 4/70 off 24 overs.