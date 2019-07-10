Jack's dream within reach

DREAM CHASER: Ipswich State High School's Jack Loew is set to play college gridiron in the United States.

Ipswich NFL hopeful Jack Loew is just the second Australian to earn a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division One Scholarship direct from High School to play gridiron.

Treading the path paved by current Denver Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis, he is now a gigantic leap closer to his ultimate goal of turning professional.

Trialling in the same position as Gotsis, the Brisbane Rhino returns from the PPI Dream Chasers tour of America the proud holder of a scholarship to the College of William and Mary.

The Ipswich State High School vice-captain said it felt awesome to have his ticket to study abroad secured and emulate the feats of Gotsis, who is well-respected among pundits.

He said the achievement marked the culmination of a lot of hard work over the past six months recovering from a shoulder injury.

"It is a surreal feeling being deemed second to have a full ride straight to Division One,” he said.

"I don't know how Gotsis did it.

"I'll have to find out but it is awesome to follow in his footsteps.

"He is a really good player and he plays the same position, which is weird.”

Though confident in his own ability, Loew said he was surprised to attract an offer from such a prestigious institution.

He said he was thankful for his family's sacrifices, and all of the time and effort various coaches had devoted.

"I've had a lot of support from people working tirelessly,” he said.

"The PPI tour co-ordinator was constantly advertising me to the big colleges and coaches.

"This is a person I've never met before, putting everything on the line for my dream.”

Loew said William and Mary was one of the oldest schools in the United States and boasted a beautiful campus situated in the quiet town of Williamsburg, Virginia.

He said the coaching staff and facilities were outstanding not only at William and Mary, but at all of the eight colleges that the candidates visited.

"They were very experienced, friendly and inviting,” Loew said.

"It felt like home.”

The offer is for 2021 and gifts Loew a full ride for four years, including tuition fees, board and food.

Though appreciative and excited, he will take the next 12 months to collate offers from other colleges before making a decision regarding the right avenue forward.

Should none be forthcoming, the scholarship to William and Mary will stand.

"I would love to go for higher and attract an offer from a bigger and better program,” Loew said.

"I believe I have the ability to do that and I will continue to work hard.”

The rugby league convert said communications were underway with several top-line gridiron schools who were awaiting game footage from the upcoming season before pouncing.

He said he understood how difficult it was for international players to land scholarships and he would be grateful for any additional offers.

"I don't really have a preference,” Loew said.

"I'll just wait and observe, and see what is going to be the best option for me.”