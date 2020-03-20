Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Lucky tavern hits tenth jackpot in a year

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
20th Mar 2020 12:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Brisbane Valley Tavern in Fernvale maybe one of the luckiest taverns in Ipswich recently celebrating it's tenth jackpot winner within the past year.

The lucky tavern, which is has been opened for the past 11 years was bought out by Nikki Amante at the beginning of last year.

"I bought the restaurant last year after, and I'm from Sydney so I moved up here to Fernvale fell in love and bought the tavern," she said.

"We're always very excited when someone wins here, especially when it's a local - but we're happy when anyone wins.

While coronavirus has been an impediment for most small businesses Ms Amante has continued to serve up hot pub food and beer for her community.

"We have live entertainment every Friday night, we have a great Sunday session which will be starting on May 3," she said.

"All our food is of amazing quality, we're still open, and we also have a home delivery service for our customers in Fernvale and surrounding areas.

"We're offering a flat rate of $2.50 for orders in Fernvale and $5 for outside Fernvale."

brisbane valley tavern
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Creative options after risks too high for Ipswich sport

        premium_icon Creative options after risks too high for Ipswich sport

        Hockey There will be consequences from no bar and canteen takings.

        Woman volunteers time to shop, deliver groceries

        premium_icon Woman volunteers time to shop, deliver groceries

        News Mum donates her day to those struggling in coronavirus pandemic

        MY FIRST YEAR 2020: Silly faces of Ipswich preppies

        premium_icon MY FIRST YEAR 2020: Silly faces of Ipswich preppies

        Education Don't forget to grab your copy of the Preppies lift-out March 25

        Coronavirus forces Ipswich op shop to shut its doors

        premium_icon Coronavirus forces Ipswich op shop to shut its doors

        News The shop will be closed indefinitely until further notice