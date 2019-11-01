Menu
Brisbane Valley Tavern owner Nikki Amante is ecstatic about the establishment's seventh win this year.
JACKPOT: This has to be the region's luckiest pokies venue

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
1st Nov 2019 1:45 PM
LUCK has struck again at the Brisbane Valley Tavern, with yet another customer taking home a jackpot at the establishment's popular pokie machines.

"She wanted to remain anonymous, but she's a regular," tavern owner Nikki Amante said.

"I'm very happy for her, she's a very nice lady."

This latest mystery winner has taken home a spectacular $10,485.24.

"This is the seventh jackpot of the year, and the second in a month," Nikki said.

"We have a high rate back to player, so it has to keep going off."

In the first week of October, another winner received $10,323.43, following several other major jackpots earlier in the year.

With a track record like this, it's only a matter of time before Lady Luck's favour once again shines upon a patron of the Brisbane Valley Tavern.

