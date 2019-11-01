JACKPOT: This has to be the region's luckiest pokies venue

Brisbane Valley Tavern owner Nikki Amante is ecstatic about the establishment's seventh win this year.

LUCK has struck again at the Brisbane Valley Tavern, with yet another customer taking home a jackpot at the establishment's popular pokie machines.

"She wanted to remain anonymous, but she's a regular," tavern owner Nikki Amante said.

"I'm very happy for her, she's a very nice lady."

This latest mystery winner has taken home a spectacular $10,485.24.

"This is the seventh jackpot of the year, and the second in a month," Nikki said.

"We have a high rate back to player, so it has to keep going off."

In the first week of October, another winner received $10,323.43, following several other major jackpots earlier in the year.

With a track record like this, it's only a matter of time before Lady Luck's favour once again shines upon a patron of the Brisbane Valley Tavern.