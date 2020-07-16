Jackie Trad referred to CCC again over new allegation

Jackie Trad has again been referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission over a new allegation that she interfered in the hiring of a senior treasury official.

THE Opposition has again referred Jackie Trad to the corruption watchdog, this time over allegations she interfered in the hiring of a senior treasury official.

Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander has written to Crime and Corruption Commission head Alan MacSporran requesting he investigate an allegation that the former treasurer interfered with the independent recruitment process for the role of Under Treasurer in 2019, filled by Frankie Carroll.

He has asked the body to look into allegations an independent recruitment process had actually chosen former Commonwealth Bank executive Leon Allen.

It is the third time this term the South Brisbane MP has been referred to the CCC.

She has previously been cleared of corrupt conduct by the body over her failure to declare a house purchase and in relation to the recruitment of the principal of the Inner City South State Secondary College.

"I submit that if Ms Trad did interfere with the selection process for the Under Treasurer's role then the Crime and Corruption Commission should consider whether this amounts

to Misconduct in relation to public office under section 92A of the Criminal Code 1899," Mr Mander wrote in the letter, sent Thursday morning.

Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander referred Jackie Trad to the Crime and Corruption Commission. Picture: Liam Kidston

"Additionally, I request that the Crime and Corruption Commission does not devolve this matter back to the Department of Premier and Cabinet or the Public Service Commission given the Director General and senior departmental officials were directly involved in this recruitment process, including the extraordinary decision to include Ms Trad in the selection process."

"This is the third time the LNP has referred me to the CCC in the past year," Ms Trad told The Courier-Mail.

"They are clearly possessed with political point scoring and have absolutely no interest in helping Queensland through the Covid-19 pandemic health crisis.

"They have no plan and no vision for our state.

"For the shadow treasurer to be fixated on this and not the economic recovery of the state defies belief but underlines where his priorities lie.

"The LNP have vacated the field when it comes to helping everyday Queenslanders who are doing it tough at this time.

"They're the same old LNP focused on themselves and their political games, not the five million people who live here.

"I will not be distracted by the LNP's political games."

Ms Trad earlier labelled the LNP as "farcical" and said they had a "very unhealthy obsession with me".

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Wednesday urged the Opposition to refer any evidence it had about the appointment process to the corruption watchdog.

It followed Mr Mander raising the claims in the House

"If the Opposition has any evidence or a whistleblower, it should refer that immediately to the (Crime and Corruption Commission)," the Premier said.

Mr Carroll was shifted to the new Department of Regional Development after Ms Trad quit her ministerial role in May upon learning she would be investigated by the CCC over the school principal recruitment saga.

Mr Carroll was replaced by long-serving public servant Rachel Hunter.

Mr Allen was appointed as deputy under treasurer.

