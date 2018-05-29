Menu
Former local government minister Jackie Trad
Politics

Trad moves against maverick in ranks

by Stuart Layt
29th May 2018 2:10 PM

TREASURER Jackie Trad has formally requested Labor colleague Jo-Ann Miller be referred to the parliamentary ethics committee for misleading Parliament.

It follows the maverick Member for Bundamba Ms Miller accusing Ms Trad in Parliament of ignoring hundreds of complaints about corruption at Ipswich City Council when she was local government minister.

There turned out to be just three complaints, all of which were referred to the corruption watchdog.

Ms Trad has already sought to have Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington, deputy leader Tim Mander and education spokesman Jarrod Bleijie referred to the ethics committee for making similar claims at the time.

Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller.
