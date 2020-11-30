Jack de Belin rape jury unable to reach verdict

The jury in NRL superstar Jack de Belin's rape trial has been unable to reach a verdict after six hours of deliberation.

De Belin, 29, and his friend Callan Sinclair, 23, have pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman after a pub crawl in 2018.

The jury of seven men and five women told the court through a note on Monday at 12pm that they were unable to reach a unanimous decision.

They have been sent back to try and reach a unanimous decision.

NRL player Jack de Belin arrives at Wollongong Court with his manager Steve Gillis (right) as jury deliberations commence. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Bullard.

The jury was dismissed at 10.37am on Thursday last week to pore over the evidence. They did not sit on Friday.

Wollongong District Court judge Andrew Haesler read the jury note to the court.

"Despite careful consideration of all the available evidence we have been unable to reach a unanimous verdict,' Judge Haesler said.

Judge Haesler asked the jurors to try and come to an agreement.

"Every jury and every trial is individual and different. It is clear you have all been paying attention to evidence and cross-examination," he said.

"Experience has shown that even when there are stark divides between jurors at certain stages they often can reach a unanimous verdict if they are given more time to consider the verdict or dispute."

Callan Sinclair arrives at Wollongong Courthouse with family as jury deliberations commence. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Bullard.

He asked the jurors to be civil with each other when discussing their views.

"Each of you has a right to listen fairly without emotion to the views and opinions of each of your fellow jurors. You must calmly weigh up views. I am going to urge you to go back to the evidence and the points that divide you as a jury and ask you to give a calm logical and rational consideration to the evidence," Judge Haesler said.

He did not tell the court how many jurors believed the pair were guilty or not guilty.

De Belin and Sinclair both told the jury group sex in a Wollongong unit with a 19-year-old woman was consensual.

The woman told the jury she did not consent to the sex. She claimed she was injured by de Belin when he leant on her chest during the ordeal.

De Belin has continued to train with the St George Illawara Dragons since being charged with five counts of aggravated sexual assault in December, 2018.

